30.1-9-49-10 – Anshul Kamboj picks up all 10 wickets in Haryana vs Kerala Ranji Trophy match

Hyderabad: Haryana fast bowler Anshul Kamboj stormed into the record books when he became the third Indian bowler to pick up all 10 wickets in an innings in Indian domestic cricket after the pacer ended with figures of 10/49 against Kerala in Rohtak on Friday.

Anshul Kamboj joins Premangshu Chatterjee of Bengal, who returned with figures of 10/20 in the 1956-57 season, and Rajasthan’s Pradeep Sunderam, who picked up all 10 wickets for 78 runs in the 1985-6 season, in the elite list.

The 23-year-old, who played for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League 2024 season, took all eight wickets that fell on Thursday and returned on Friday morning to take the remaining two wickets and storm into the record books.

In the process of picking up all 10 wickets, Kamboj eclipsed Joginder Sharma’s figures of 8/24 against Vidarbha in the 2004-05 season.

Kamboj, who picked up all eight wickets, including that of four half-centurions, on Thursday, clean bowled Basil Thampi and Shoun Roger to complete the milestone.

His final figures read – 30.1-9-49-10 as Kerala were all out for 291.

Kamboj’s exploits in the last domestic season was instrumental in his rise to the Mumbai Indians stable. He sizzled in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, bowling Haryana to their maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy win, by taking 17 wickets in 10 matches.

In the last two months, Kamboj has now two eight-wicket hauls, with one in the Duleep Trophy, and a 10-wicket haul.

Kamboj also recently played in the India A team in the ACC Emerging Asia Cup tournament in Oman.

The Haryana-based bowler’s IPL start was one to remember. Making his debut in the Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match, Kamboj’s second ball was sent for six by SRH opener Travis Head.

He soon thought he extracted his revenge when he clean bowled head only to realise that he had overstepped.

He, however, got his first IPL wicket soon when he clean bowled Mayank Agarwal.