5th T20I: Abhishek Sharma blazes second-fastest T20I century for India

India’s young batting sensation Abhishek Sharma smashed the second-fastest T20I century for India. The left-hander reached the three-figure mark in just 37 balls during the fifth and final T20I against England, here at the Wankhede Stadium.

After being sent in to bat, India suffered an early setback with the dismissal of Sanju Samson. However, Abhishek wasted no time in counter-attacking, launching a brutal assault on England’s pace attack.

His fireworks began in the third over when he took on Jofra Archer, smashing the express pacer for a four and two towering sixes.

His aggression only intensified as he took the attack to Mark Wood and Jamie Overton. Overton, in particular, bore the brunt of Abhishek’s onslaught as the southpaw smashed him for consecutive sixes in the fifth over to reach his half-century in just 17 balls. Abhishek continued his aggressive charge, dispatching every bowler that came his way, and reached his century in just 37 balls, the second-fastest by an Indian in T20Is.

Tilak Varma, batting at the other end, also joined the carnage and helped India register their highest-ever Powerplay score in T20 internationals. By the end of the six-over fielding restrictions, India had posted a staggering 95/1, leaving England struggling for answers.

Abhishek’s blistering knock placed him in elite company, as only Rohit Sharma has recorded a faster T20I century for India. The former T20I captain had smashed a 35-ball hundred against Sri Lanka in 2017, a record that still stands.

Abhishek had already shown his ability to score rapid hundreds when he equaled the record for the fastest T20 century by an Indian, scoring a 28-ball hundred for Punjab in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in late 2024.