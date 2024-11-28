Abu Dhabi T10: Great boost to have Dinesh Karthik with us, says Bangla Tigers' Dasun Shanaka

Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka believes the presence of Indian cricketers in Abu Dhabi T10 helps in attracting fan attention and also helps in developing the talent.

The bowling allrounder, who is playing for Bangla Tigers in the 2024 Abu Dhabi T10, is teammates with former Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik in the league's eighth edition. The former Sri Lankan captain said that Karthik's presence is a major boost for their side.

"Dinesh Karthik shares a lot of experience with us, especially the youngsters. It's a great boost to have one of the Indian greats here with us. His presence really helps our combination and he also attracts a lot of fan attraction he brings. There are a lot of fans backing him," he said.

The 33-year-old added that having Indian players in T10 helps in elevating the level of the competition. "Indian players coming here is a very special moment because the players who have played IPL and carry so much experience on their shoulders. Everyone is looking forward to the same - and hopefully, more and more Indian players start coming here in T10 from next year onwards."

Shanaka's remarks came after his side went down to Ajman Bolts in Abu Dhabi T10 by 31 runs on Wednesday at Zayed Cricket Stadium. In the match, Alex Hales smashed an unbeaten 75 off 30, setting up a mammoth target of 134 for the Tigers to chase. Shanaka said that the bowlers were a tad bit expensive in the afternoon which cost them the match.

"I think we were a little bit expensive today with the ball. We have to take it as this is T10 format. It is one of the days when our bowlers did not click. Alex played really well and hence they were able to set up a massive target on this wicket. We had to bowl from day one to chase down the total. We cannot hang around and look for the singles and rotate strike. That is one area where we unable to click. Hopefully we will bounce back," he said.

Meanwhile, just after the Abu Dhabi T10 final on December 2, the highly-anticipated inaugural edition of Lanka T10 will take place in Pallekele between December 11 to December 18, continuing the legacy of the fastest-growing format of the sport.

Expressing his excitement about the upcoming tournament, Shanaka said, "Over the years, Abu Dhabi T10 has achieved the highest standards as compared to many other leagues. But as we travel to Sri Lanka, there will be many stars coming there as well."

"So it will be a really good competition and the T10 format as well. I expect a similar standards as Abu Dhabi in Lanka T10. And that showcases how far this format has grown. Hopefully, it will happen the same way," he signed off.