Afghanistan Cricketers criticise Pakistan air strikes and show their support to the victims.

Recently, there has been airstrikes in Kabul which has made Afghanistani crickets extremely angry. Mohammed Nabi and Rashid Khan expressed how they felt about this situation on social media.

The root of this problem comes from the Kabul Hospital airstrike. Pakistan has airstriked a Hospital in Kabul which had caused hundreds of innocent people's death and many innocents were injured. This made everyone in Afghanistan extremely shocked and angry.

Rashid said on online that he felt extremely upset and heartbroken to see so many civilians of his country dead, especially the innocents and the kids. He said that attacking hospitals is extremely wrong. Mohammed Nabi also said something similar to Rashid. And for your information, this whole problem happened during a very peaceful festival in Muslim culture. This happened during the Ramadan season.

Many other Afghan cricketers spoke about this situation and showed their support to the victims of Pakistan’s cruel acts.

But, even after all of this, Pakistan REFUSED that they had done this. They said that they only wanted to target terrorist, not hospitals and civilians.

This has caused extreme tension between the two countries. This shows that during wars, only the innocents get hurt and suffer the most...