Ahead of South Africa tour, Australia cricketers not happy with coach Justin Langer – Report

The Australian cricket team is unhappy with the extreme "micro-management" coaching style of their head coach Justin Langer, according to a report in Australian media.

Multiple sources close to the Australian set-up have told Sydney Morning Herald that some players are not happy with Langer's management style because of his intensity and mood swings. It has also stated that the long duration in bio-bubbles infused by the COVID-19 pandemic has left some of the senior players frustrated and drained.



"Dressing-room sources say that over a gruelling summer, Langer's management style wore thin with some players, who on top of having to live in a bubble for months on end say they have become drained by his intensity and mood swings.



Some senior players are frustrated at the atmosphere in the team being brought down by the coach's shifting emotions and what they see as too much micro-management. They say that has extended to bowlers being bombarded with statistics and instructions about where to bowl at lunch breaks including during the fourth and final Test against India at the Gabba," the Sydney Morning Herald wrote.



When Langer was contacted by the Australian media outlet, the Australian head coach denied having a messed up relationship with his players, saying it "couldn't be further from the truth". But he added that "leadership isn't a popularity contest."



"If players just want someone to tickle their stomachs all the time then I'm not doing my job. It's actually the opposite of what happens. I never talk about statistics to the bowlers, ever. I don't go to any of the bowlers' meetings. That's what the bowlers' coach is meant to be doing. I don't do any of that. I never, ever, ever speak to any of the bowlers about any of that sort of stuff. And the learnings of the last few months are I should start looking at that more," Langer was quoted by Sydney Morning Herald, as saying.



Langer and the Australian team have come under scrutiny following their recent disappointing Test series loss to India 2-1. The former Australian cricketer is not only the team's head coach across formats but also one of the three selectors.



Australia are next scheduled to travel to South Africa next month for a three-Test tour unless it is called off due to the pandemic. Once again as a mandatory quarantine protocol, they will be again restricted to a hotel – a country club-style resort outside Centurion – when they're not at the ground and then forced into quarantine not for the first time when they return to Australia.