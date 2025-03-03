Ajinkya Rahane Named KKR Captain for IPL 2025, Iyer as Deputy

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have appointed Ajinkya Rahane as captain for the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, with Venkatesh Iyer named as vice-captain. The franchise, defending champions from the 2024 season, announced the leadership change ahead of their title defense.

Rahane’s selection comes after an unexpected turn in the IPL mega auction last November. Initially going unsold on the first day, KKR secured him at his base price of INR 1.5 crore during the accelerated round on the second day. Despite not being part of the initial squad strategy, the team management sees value in Rahane’s leadership experience and stability at the crease.

KKR CEO Venky Mysore highlighted Rahane’s leadership qualities and Iyer’s value as a long-term franchise player. The combination is expected to strengthen the team as they aim for back-to-back titles.

This will be Rahane’s second stint with KKR, having previously played for them in 2022. He struggled that season, scoring 133 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 103.90. His career took an upswing with Chennai Super Kings in 2023, where he amassed 326 runs at a strike rate of 172.48. However, he had a modest IPL 2024, managing 242 runs at a strike rate of 123.46 before being released by CSK.

Rahane brings extensive captaincy experience, having led India to a historic Test series victory in Australia in 2020-21. On the domestic front, he captained Mumbai to multiple titles, including the 2024-25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he was the tournament’s top scorer with 469 runs at a strike rate of 164.56.

His IPL leadership record includes 25 matches—one for Rising Pune Super Giant in 2017 and 24 for Rajasthan Royals between 2018 and 2019. Midway through the 2019 season, he was replaced by Steve Smith.

Vice-captain Iyer was among KKR’s most significant acquisitions at the last auction, rejoining the team for INR 23.75 crore after not being retained initially. The deal made him one of the most expensive purchases in IPL auction history. He was instrumental in KKR’s 2024 title run, contributing 370 runs at a strike rate of 158.79. Having been with the franchise since 2021, Iyer previously expressed readiness to take up the leadership role.

KKR will open the IPL 2025 season against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Eden Gardens on March 22. The team secured hosting rights as reigning champions, having defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2024 final. Shreyas Iyer, who led KKR to their third IPL title last year, was not retained and will now captain Punjab Kings.

With KKR confirming its leadership setup, Delhi Capitals remain the only franchise yet to announce a captain for IPL 2025. Rishabh Pant, who led DC last season, was not retained and has joined Lucknow Super Giants as their new captain.