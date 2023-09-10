All-rounder Alice Davidson added to England Women’s squad for Sri Lanka ODIs

Durham: England women’s bowling all-rounder Alice Davidson-Richards has been added for the remainder of the ODI series against Sri Lanka as a replacement for Lauran Bell, who is recovering from illness.

England cruised to a seven-wicket win in the first ODI against Sri Lanka of the ICC Women’s Championship 2023 in Chester-le-Street. The second game of the three-match series will take place in Northampton on September 12.

Davidson-Richards has represented England in four ODIs, eight T20Is, and in a single test. She has grabbed four ODI wickets at an average of 25.25 and an economy of 5.61. She also has 63 runs in the format at an average of 31.5.

Though England leads 1-0 in the ODI series, they won’t take Sri Lankan Women for granted. Sri Lankan Women won the T20 series 2-1 and will eye to make a comeback in the second ODI.

They will surely lack Bell's experience in the XI compared to Richard-Davidson who hasn’t played many matches.

Chamari Athapaththu looked in good touch in the T20 series and was also awarded ‘Player of the Series for her performance, however, she got out early in the first match.