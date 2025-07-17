Andre Russell Retires from International Cricket After 15 Years with West Indies

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell has decided to hang up his boots from international cricket. He will play his final two T20 matches against Australia at Sabina Park in Jamaica, which is also his home ground. Russell served his nation for 15 years. He is known for his hitting capabilities and match-winning performances.

Russell played a total of 84 T20Is, scoring 1,078 runs and taking 61 wickets in his career. Notably, he was part of the West Indies teams that won the T20 World Cups twice in 2012 and 2016.

In white ball cricket, he played 56 matches, scoring 1,034 runs and taking 70 wickets. He became a global T20 star, playing in over 500 league matches worldwide.

Interestingly, the KKR player's retirement comes just months before the 2026 T20 World Cup.

The West Indies Cricket Board took to X to thank him for his passion, power, and pride.

His fans were surprised after they had come to know about his retirement.

