Any praise feels insufficient for this monumental achievement, says Jhulan on ODI WC win

Former India fast bowler Jhulan Goswami hailed the side’s maiden ODI World Cup triumph as a landmark moment for women’s cricket in the country, saying any praise for the magnitude of their achievement just feels insufficient.

After becoming runners-up in the 2005 and 2017 editions of the 50-over showpiece event, India finally managed to win the title after beating South Africa by 52 runs in a rain-delayed final held in front of a packed DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

India’s win was shaped by Shafali Verma’s 87 and her picking two scalps, as well as Deepti Sharma hitting a brisk 58 and picking a memorable five-wicket haul. "This is an immensely emotional moment for the entire women's cricket community. Since 1973, we've waited for this, reaching finals twice but never crossing the line. This time, our girls completed the journey and brought the cup home.

“I recall beginning my career in 1997, watching Belinda Clark's victory lap as a ball girl, which inspired my dream to win this trophy for India. These remarkable players have fulfilled that dream. The way they fought throughout this tournament was incredible, and any praise feels insufficient for their monumental achievement. My heartfelt congratulations to them all," said Jhulan on JioStar.

She also felt the win could be a turning point for women’s game in cricket-mad India. "This Women's ODI World Cup triumph will inspire countless young aspiring athletes across our nation. When children witness such historic moments, they begin following their heroes and dream of becoming professional cricketers.

“This victory will significantly boost women's cricket's reach throughout our vast country, bringing joy and creating new career pathways. For many facing challenges, this achievement will ignite dreams and showcase what's possible through dedication and sport," she said.

Jhulan further credited the team’s competitive culture and leadership of head coach Amol Muzumdar and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur for the breakthrough triumph, especially after three losses in a row nearly jeopardised their campaign.

"This victory represents more than just a trophy - it shows what a competitive culture that Captain Harmanpreet Kaur has built within this team. Their experience in global leagues made them realise that beating powerhouses like Australia and England required not just skills but also fitness and mental strength.

“This three to four year evolution, guided by Coach Amol Muzumdar's vision, has created a squad that remains confident and clear-headed in high-pressure situations. The leadership trio of Harmanpreet, Smriti Mandhana, and Amol has fundamentally changed this team's DNA, building an inner resilience that ultimately made this historic achievement possible.

"The last three years have seen a remarkable transformation in Harmanpreet Kaur, not just as a leader but as an individual. Her emotional control and mindset have evolved significantly, making her a completely different person and player.

“This growth was evident during the final, where she remained calm and strategic while chasing a challenging total. Even during crucial partnerships, she appeared relaxed and in command, clearly executing her plans. This composed approach is what made her leadership truly fantastic."

Former captain Anjum Chopra echoed a similar sentiment, calling the win a beginning of a bright future for the sport in the country. "This World Cup triumph is merely the beginning. As a nation of over a billion people, we have only scratched the surface of our potential. As Ian Bishop noted in commentary, this is just the start of our journey as world beaters.

“From tomorrow's first sunlight, we must strive to improve further and pursue world championships in other formats. The landscape has shifted – where we once aimed to defeat Australia and England, teams will now target us. We cannot retreat; we must advance, with this team leading the legacy forward through continued dedication and celebration," said Anjum.