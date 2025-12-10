Ashes 2025-26: England should still stick with Brendon McCullum as coach, says O’Keefe

Sydney: Former Australia off-spinner Steve O’Keefe believes England should still stick with Brendon McCullum as their head coach despite mounting pressure on him following successive defeats in the ongoing five-game Ashes series.

England’s aggressive tactics have come under immense scrutiny after losses in Perth and Brisbane, with critics questioning the side’s reluctance to adapt. With McCullum’s over-training comments post the Brisbane loss getting a lot of backlash, calls for change have grown louder.

O’Keefe, however, believes England should persist with the former New Zealand captain, pointing to the transformation he has overseen since taking charge of the side in 2022. “Look, I'd say sitting back and taking the emotion out of it (he should remain coach). Look at the coaching rate under him.”

“At the end of the Joe Root and Chris Silverwood era, they won one out of 17, and they're shooting at 58 percent with McCullum. No England team has come over and done well in Australia since 2010/11. Does he survive? I think there are a lot of people saying that he wouldn't. But personally, I'd stick with him,” said O’Keefe on SEN Radio.

McCullum’s contract runs till the end of the 2027 season in the UK, including when Australia come for the next Ashes series. O’Keefe further said McCullum must adapt to lessons from the Ashes so far and address the issues ahead of future tours.

“He brings a bold new approach that this England team has got. Do they have to change their ways? Yes. Does he start having to listen a little bit more, adapt, and correct? Yes. 100 years of Test cricket will tell you that you just can't come up with the same plan and expect to have different results when you're getting thumped.”

“You are going to have to change things. So, admitting that and trying to move forward will help. This attitude of saying training we’re too hard and we need more time off when you're not playing tour games…the numbers are there, they’ve had 11 training days and six days of Test cricket. That has to stop,” he added.

The third Ashes game will take place at the Adelaide Oval on December 17, before further clashes happen at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and Sydney Cricket Ground.



