Ashes: AUS reach 166/2 at stumps on Day 2 after ENG dismissed for 384

Sydney: Travis Head's unbeaten 91 and Marnus Labuschagne's 48 propelled Australia forward as the hosts reached 166/2 at stumps on Day 2, responding to England's 384 at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday.

Head, who is within touching distance of a 12th Test hundred and the third ton of this series, combined with Labuschagne for a rapid 105-run partnership in the evening session. Australia are still trailing England by 218 runs, with Head and nightwatcher Michael Neser (1*) unbeaten in the middle.

England were bowled out for 384 off 97.3 overs. Joe Root scored his 41st Test century, matching Australian great Ricky Ponting. He was 72 not out overnight and went on to make a fine 160, helping England post their highest total of the series.

England resumed on 211/3 on Monday after play ended early on day one. In the third over of the morning, Harry Brook was out for 84, ending his 169-run partnership with Root. Brook fell 16 runs short of his first Ashes hundred.

Soon after, England captain Ben Stokes was out for a duck, dismissed by Mitchell Starc for the 14th time in Test cricket. He edged a sharp, rising ball to wicketkeeper Alex Carey. Although the on-field umpire ruled not out, Australia reviewed the decision, and Snicko showed a faint edge, leading to Stokes being given out.

But Root held his nerve and reached triple figures off 146 deliveries with a firm punch down the ground, while Jamie Smith had a reprieve after drinks when Cameron Green overstepped after the batter hit one straight to the cover fielder.

Steve Smith then turned to Labuschagne with a short-ball ploy, which paid dividends immediately as Jamie made room but played his hop shot straight to Scott Boland in the deep, breaking the 94-run stand as the visitors reached 336/6 at lunch.

After lunch, England continued to score freely as Will Jacks and Joe Root added quick runs, with Root reaching a landmark 150. However, Australia struck back after drinks, with Michael Neser and Cameron Green.

Neser dismissed Jacks, and Brydon Carse edged Green to keeper Alex Carey. Neser then took a brilliant caught-and-bowled to remove Root, and followed it up by dismissing Josh Tongue two balls later. England lost their last four wickets for just nine runs and were bowled out for 384.

Brief Scores: England 384 (Joe Root 160, Harry Brook 84; Michael Neser 4-60, Scott Boland 2-85) lead Australia 166/2 (Travis Head 91*, Marnus Labuschagne 48; Ben Stokes 2-30) by 218 runs