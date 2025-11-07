Ashleigh Gardner to lead Sydney Sixers in WBBL 11

Sydney: Australia all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner will lead Sydney Sixers in the upcoming Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) season. She succeeds Sixers legend Ellyse Perry, one of the women’s game’s greatest ever players, who has captained the club since its inception in 2015.

Gardner holds the club record for appearances (135) and wickets (102), while also sitting third all-time for runs scored (2607). Her decade in magenta has netted two League titles in WBBL season 2 and 3, alongside the season 8 Player of the Tournament and season 2 Young Gun awards.

"I’m honoured to be appointed captain of the Sydney Sixers, a club I’ve proudly represented for my whole career. Over the past decade I’ve learned from some amazing leaders, including Pez (Ellyse Perry) and Midge (Alyssa Healy) at the Sixers, and I can’t wait to lead the team in WBBL 11," Gardner said.

Perry said she was proud to see Gardner take the reins. "It’s been an immense pleasure to have the opportunity to lead the Sixers over the last ten years. The role has given me so much joy and fulfilment, more so than I ever would have imagined and I have benefited so much from all the experiences and learning opportunities it has given me over that time," Perry said.

"Ash has offered so much to The Sixers on and off the field and her strong interest in giving her best as a leader will be an exciting starting point for our team this season. In Ben and Charlotte are two incredible coaches and even better people with a strong desire to help and support each players development. I have learnt so much from both of them and working alongside them has been a true career highlight," she added.

Alongside the two titles secured in her tenure, Perry’s list of individual accolades underscores her impact - her 4689 League runs have come at 48.84 apiece, second only to Beth Mooney, while she is a two-time Player of the Tournament (WBBL 4 and 10), three-time leading run-scorer (WBBL 3, 4 and 10) and was named captain of the WBBL Team of the Decade.

Beyond her extensive list of achievements, Perry’s legacy as a leader on and off field will be felt for generations to come, and is underscored by her role in developing the next generation of players and leaders including Gardner to take the club forward.

Sydney Sixers General Manager Rachael Haynes congratulated Gardner on her appointment as WBBL captain.

"Ash has grown immensely as a leader; she’s a phenomenal player and will be instrumental in the future success of the club. I am delighted to see her take on the captaincy this season,” she said. It’s a great opportunity for Ash (Gardner) to take on the role while Pez (Perry) is still in our environment can continue to support her as senior leader within the group.

"Pez (Ellyse Perry) has led this club for ten years as inaugural captain and it is a proud moment to see the baton passed on to Ash. I am confident that Ash will take to the role with her own style and make the captaincy her own. We would like to thank Pez (Ellyse Perry) for her ongoing leadership at our club and also congratulate her on the tremendous legacy she leaves in the captaincy role," she said.

The Sixers will kick off their WBBL 11 season against the Perth Scorchers at WACA on Sunday.