Asia Cup: Harris Rauf fined 30 pc of match fee, Shahibzada Farhan reprimanded by ICC: Report

New Delhi: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has handed Pakistan's Harris Rauf a fine of 30 per cent of his match fee and reprimanded opener Shahibzada Farhan for their controversial gestures during the team’s Super 4s encounter against India in the Men's T20 Asia Cup on Sunday, according to a report.

While Rauf has been handed a fine of 30 per cent of his match fees for his actions, gesturing an aeroplane crash, Farhan has been reprimanded for his gunshot celebration with the bat during the same game.

The duo were found guilty of breaching a Level 1 offence under the player Code of Conduct. Rauf made controversial political gestures of a plane crash while Farhan made gestures of gunfire with his bat, which fans believe allude to Pakistan's false claims about bringing down Indian jets during Operation Sindoor.

However, no fine has been levied against Farhan, who was only issued a warning by the board, Cricbuzz reported.

The PCB had filed a complaint against the Indian team for skipper Suryakumar Yadav’s alleged political statements after the two sides’ first game on September 14. Notably, players of Team India refused to shake hands with the opposition players before Suryakumar dedicated the win to the country’s armed forces.

Meanwhile, the BCCI lodged a complaint with the ICC against Rauf and Farhan for their controversial gestures during the two teams’ Super 4s clash.

Both Rauf and Farhan defended their actions, with the former saying that his “6-0” gesture meant nothing and wasn’t pointed at India, and the latter pointing out former India captains MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli’s similar celebrations with the bat in his defence.

Level 1 breaches typically result in a fine of up to 50 percent of the match fee and one or two demerit points. In this instance, the players received only financial penalties and warnings, but they were explicitly warned to avoid repeating such infractions.

India and Pakistan are set to face off for a third time at the Asia Cup as the two teams will play the tournament’s final this Sunday. While Suryakumar Yadav and his men are unbeaten in the tournament so far, Pakistan have suffered two defeats in six games that they’ve played in the two stages of the tournament, both at the hands of India.



