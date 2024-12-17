Australia Leads the Test, but India's Tail-End Heroics Steal the Show

Despite Australia's dominance in the ongoing Test match at the Gabba, India’s last-wicket pair managed to win a thrilling contest within the larger game. Late on the fourth day, Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep turned the tide in dramatic fashion, averting a follow-on and giving Indian fans a reason to cheer in a match otherwise hampered by rain interruptions.

India on the Brink

When Ravindra Jadeja was caught hooking Pat Cummins at deep square-leg, India still needed 33 runs to avoid the follow-on. With Akash Deep (Test average 6.42) joining Jasprit Bumrah (Test average 6.97), Australia seemed poised to enforce their best chance of winning, given the rain-shortened match.

KL Rahul later admitted, "At that stage, I was preparing to pad up again." However, what followed was a remarkable display of resilience and skill from the Indian tailenders.

Defying the Odds

Bumrah kicked things off with a stunning six off Cummins, showing glimpses of the batting prowess he humorously referenced earlier in the series when reminded of his 35-run over against Stuart Broad in 2022. Meanwhile, Akash Deep held firm, mixing solid defense with timely aggression.

The Indian dressing room sent a clear message to stay patient and avoid reckless boundary attempts. Akash Deep nearly faltered with a mistimed shot off Mitchell Starc but held his nerve, eventually slashing a fortuitous boundary to bring up the crucial runs. The roar from Indian fans in the crowd echoed like a match-winning moment.

Heart Over Stats

Australia’s assistant coach Daniel Vettori acknowledged the surprising resolve of India’s tailenders. “You don’t expect them to play to their averages,” he said, praising Bumrah and AkashDeep for their ability to counter both short balls and pressure.

KL Rahul lauded the duo’s efforts: "The heart they showed to fend off bouncers on a wicket with pace and bounce was commendable. It’s always great to see bowlers contribute with the bat, especially under such conditions."

Ending on a High

With the pressure off, Akash Deep capped his day with a massive six off Cummins, sending the ball soaring over long-on before bad light ended play.

Although India still trails by 193 runs, the defiant stand by the last-wicket pair showcased the fighting spirit of the team. While Australia remains in control, the final day promises more drama, especially with rain likely to play a significant role.