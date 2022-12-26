Australia's Cameron Green reacts to INR 17.5 crore IPL contract: 'Still hasn't sunk'

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green has said bagging a lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL) contract is a "special feeling" that he wouldn't forget for a long, long time.

Green, who went under the hammer for the first time at an IPL auction, was bought by Mumbai Indians (MI) at a whopping price of INR 17.5 crore. The 23-year-old player induced a big bidding war as he became the second-most expensive buy in the history of IPL auction.

The all-rounder was preparing for the Boxing Day Test between Australia and South Africa when he watched the IPL 2023 auction on TV. The likes of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Delhi Capitals (DC), and MI bid for him before he was bought by the five-time champions for INR 17.5 crore.

At the IPL 2023 auction, which took place in Kochi last week, England all-rounder Sam Curran became the most-expensive buy in the history as Punjab Kings (PBKS) bought him for INR 18.5 crore.

Green has played only seven T20Is for Australia but the all-rounder proved his worth during a T20I series against India, which forced the Australian selectors to draft him into the T20 World Cup squad.

"It probably still hasn't sunk in now. It's a very special feeling, and I'm sure I'll remember that for a very long time," Green said after picking up his maiden Test 5-wicket haul on Boxing Day.

MI are hopeful that Green could fill in experienced shoes of Kieron Pollard, who retired from IPL ahead of the upcoming edition. The West Indies T20 legend has joined MI as their batting coach for IPL 2023.

In the same interview, Green also said that the huge price tag will in no way affect his confidence and he would continue to trust the process that has brought him success so far at the highest level.

"To be fair, I think I didn't do much to kind of earn that. It doesn't change who I am or how I think and all the confidence I have in my cricket. Hopefully, I didn't change too much," said Green.

On Monday, Green bagged his maiden Test five-wicket haul as he picked up 5 for 27 against South Africa on Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne Cricket ground (MCG).

After the auction day, Green had to quickly turn his focus to Test cricket ahead of the second Test against the Proteas.

"Definitely the players can bring you back down pretty quickly. It's a good group that we've got at the moment. Everyone gets around you when they need to and can bring you back pretty quickly when they want to. I think everyone was focused on Boxing Day. It's a fixture that you point out at the start of the year, and you look forward to so now that takes your focus 100%," said Green.