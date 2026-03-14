BAN vs PAK: Salman Agha reprimanded for throwing gloves on the ground after bizarre run out in 2nd ODI

Mirpur: Pakistan's prime batter Salman Agha has been reprimanded for abusing cricket equipment during the second ODI against Bangladesh played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Friday.

According to a report by the Daily Star, Agha has also been handed a demerit point for throwing his gloves in anger after getting run out in an unusual manner at a crucial time in the match.

The incident occurred in the 39th over of Pakistan’s innings when the visitors were building a strong partnership. Agha and Mohammad Rizwan were on the crease and had added 109 runs for the fourth wicket after Pakistan lost three early wickets.

On the fourth delivery of the over, bowled by Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rizwan played a gentle push down the ground. The ball rolled towards Agha, who was standing outside his crease at the non-striker’s end after backing up.

As the ball made contact with his pads, Agha bent down and picked it up before handing it back. Miraz quickly collected the ball and broke the stumps with Agha still outside the crease, appealing for a run-out.

The on-field umpire upheld the appeal and referred the decision upstairs. The third umpire also ruled in Bangladesh’s favour, confirming Agha’s dismissal.

The decision left Agha visibly frustrated as he walked back to the pavilion. Visuals showed the Pakistan batter expressing his displeasure after the dismissal. He even threw his equipment on the ground and later picked it up, which accounts for a violation of the ICC code of conduct.

"The specific incident involved abusing cricket equipment on the ground while leaving the field. Regarding Salman Agha, he has no previous history of such behaviour. We have to maintain neutrality when we judge. Consequently, we have issued a reprimand and a demerit point,” match referee Neeyamur Rashid told The Daily Star on Saturday.

“We also considered the law, our training, and playing conditions. We discussed the matter with the ICC before making the final decision. From a neutrality standpoint, we delivered the judgment,” he added.

This was a breach of Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to 'abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match.'

Meanwhile, after Agha's dismissal, Pakistan's team got bundled out for 274 runs in 47.3 overs, with Maaz Sadaqat being the top scorer with 75 runs.

After a rain interval, Bangladesh were given a target of 243 runs to chase in 32 overs, but the team got bowled out for just 114 runs in 23.3 overs. With this win, the series now stands at 1-1, with the decider to be played on Sunday.