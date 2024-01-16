Bangladesh all-rounder Nasir Hossain banned for 2 years for anti-corruption code breach

New Delhi: Bangladesh all-rounder Nasir Hossain has been banned from all cricket for two years after he accepted three charges of breaching the Emirates Cricket Board’s Anti-Corruption Code.

Hossain, who was charged by the ICC in September 2023, admitted to three charges, and has been handed a two-year ban, with six months suspended.

The 32-year-old will be free to resume international cricket on 7 April, 2025, provided he satisfies the conditions in rest to the suspended part of the sanction.

The three charges Hossain admitted are: "Breach of Article 2.4.3 of the Code, in that he failed to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official (without unnecessary delay) the receipt of a gift that was offered to him that had a value of over US$ 750, namely the gift of a new iPhone 12.

Breach of Article 2.4.4 of the Code, in that he failed to disclose full details of the approach or invitation he received to engage in Corrupt Conduct via the new iPhone 12," ICC said in a statement.

"Breach of Article 2.4.6 of the Code, in that he failed or refused, without compelling justification, to cooperate with the Designated Anti-Corruption Official’s investigation in relation to possible Corrupt Conduct under the Code, including (without limitation) failing to provide accurately and completely any information and/or documentation requested by the Designated Anti-Corruption Official (whether as part of a formal Demand pursuant to Article 4.3 or otherwise) as part of such investigation," it added.

Hossain played 115 matches for Bangladesh across formats between 2011 and 2018, scoring 2695 runs and taking 39 wickets.

He has since featured largely in the domestic circuit, most recently turning out in the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League for Prime Bank Cricket Club.