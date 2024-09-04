Bangladesh clean sweeps Pakistan 2-0, moves to Fourth place WTC rankings

In a remarkable display of cricket, Bangladesh achieved a historic 2-0 victory over Pakistan in their recent two-match Test series held at home. This impressive performance has propelled Bangladesh to fourth place in the World Test Championship (WTC) points table, significantly improving their percentage of points.

On the other hand, Pakistan's disappointing series defeat has compounded their struggles, causing their points percentage to decline further and seeing them drop to eighth place in the standings.

India stands tall at the top of the newly released WTC points table, with Australia and New Zealand following closely in second and third place, respectively. Meanwhile, England's recent triumph in the second Test against Sri Lanka has elevated them to fifth position.

The current standings also see South Africa and Sri Lanka sharing the seventh spot. In stark contrast, the West Indies find themselves at the bottom of the table with only one victory in the ongoing WTC cycle, occupying the ninth position.