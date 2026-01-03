‘Bangladesh is not Pakistan’: Former BCCI official questions Mustafizur release call

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) directive to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from their Indian Premier League (IPL) squad has drawn sharp criticism from a senior former board official, who termed the decision illogical and poorly timed with a major International Cricket Council (ICC) event approaching.

Speaking to IANS on condition of anonymity, the former official warned about the complications this move could create ahead of upcoming international commitments. He also said that Bangladesh is not Pakistan and should be treated differently.

“I just don’t understand what kind of decision this was. Bangladesh is not the same as Pakistan. You cannot place them in the same bracket. They are not an enemy nation. If the policy is to treat them like Pakistan, then ban them completely. Next month is the World Cup, and India is set to host Bangladesh. How will that be justified? What happened in Bangladesh was wrong, but those were mobs, and such elements exist everywhere,” the official told IANS.

The remarks come after the BCCI asked IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders to release Bangladesh top player Mustafizur Rahman from their squad, a directive the franchise subsequently followed.

“Kolkata Knight Riders confirms that BCCI or IPL, as the regulator of IPL, has instructed it to release Mustafizur Rahman from the squad ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League season. The release has been carried out following due process and consultations, upon the instruction of the Board of Control for Cricket in India. BCCI will allow Kolkata Knight Riders a replacement player in line with IPL regulations, and further details will be communicated in due course,” the franchise said in a statement.

Earlier on Saturday, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that the board had asked the three-time champions to release Rahman from their squad and allowed them to look for a replacement player.

The decision was made following reports of violence against members of the Hindu community in Bangladesh in December. Additionally, critics had voiced their disapproval of Rahman's involvement in the IPL.

Mustafizur, one of Bangladesh’s most experienced white-ball bowlers, was expected to play a key role for KKR in the upcoming IPL season. He was acquired by the franchise for a whopping 9.20 crore rupees in the December mini auction, making him the most expensive Bangladeshi cricketer in IPL history.



