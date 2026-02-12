Bangladesh Polls under Spotlight: Tarique Rahman States ‘Unexpected Incidents’ Across Nation

The voting for the general election for the 13th time was observed across Bangladesh on Thursday. The voters from the country were headed to polling stations to elect a new parliament. It is considered a tough test for Bangladesh’s democracy after years of political disturbances and unexpected incidents.

According to the report shared by Election Commission officials, ‘Polling in the country started at 7:30 a.m. and concluded at 4:30 p.m. Counting is expected to start soon, and early national election updates are expected to clear around midnight. However, the name of the winning party in Bangladesh will be declared on Friday.

The race marks two competitors led by former partners. The competition is tough between the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and the Islamist Jamaat-e-Islami. As per Bangladesh elections LIVE, BNP is expected to have a slight advantage.

This is Bangladesh’s first general election after the fall down Sheikh Hasina’s government in 2024. The country observed huge protests.

The last three elections were full of controversy. The country faces lots of allegations on the irregularities and opposition boycotts. There are questions which are supposed to be spoken on the integrity of the electoral process.

Bangladesh has a multiparty electoral system. The candidate who receives the highest vote will win the battle. 150 seats are compulsory to win. It is going to be a great addition in the political history of the country.