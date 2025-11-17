Bavuma Agrees India Were Outplayed in Familiar Conditions at Eden Test

Temba Bavuma statement, at the post-match press conference after South Africa’s sensational win at the Eden Gardens in the first India vs South Africa Test, took the pitch issue head-on. In response to a question regarding the surface he said, “Yeah, it’s probably true. I think the wicket that was prepared is what I understand was asked on their side. We’ve come here knowing that the wickets are going to be spinner-friendly.”

Bavuma’s own 55 off 136 balls in the first innings was, in the end, the difference in a low-scoring affair where every run counted. The South African was unflappable at the crease, batting on a pitch that was slow and sharply turning, offering uneven bounce and treacherous skidding, and India’s lack of similar application in the run-chase was in stark contrast to Bavuma’s innings.

The Pitch Backfires: IND vs SA

The Kolkata Eden Gardens Test match had been the talk of the town, even before the last ball was bowled on Day 5. Dry and under-prepared, the surface offered prodigious turn right from Day 1, much to the Indians’ delight who reportedly had requested the curator to have such a surface. However, the bounce was inconsistent, making it tough to play shots and defensive shots especially susceptible to turn and bounce.

India had intended on the pitch to be a game changer, a turning track on which the trio of Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav would run riot. Instead, it was the off-spinner Simon Harmer (8 wickets in the match) who had the ball of the match as he set the tone from ball one.

On being asked his opinion on the pitch, Bavuma replied while at the post-match press conference on a relatively even keel, but not without his own India cricket analysis on the much-debated issue.