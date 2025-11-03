Live
BCCI Announces Major Cash Reward for India Women’s World Cup Champions and Support Staff
India won the ICC Women’s World Cup title for the first time in history. In an action-packed final against South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium, India defeated South Africa by 52 runs to lift the India Women’s World Cup trophy on Sunday night.
Following the victory, social media was flooded with reactions to the win, and the Indian cricket board has promised to reward the women’s cricket team and support staff. Just after the final whistle, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia BCCI announcement a total of ₹51 crore will be distributed among the team as a BCCI cash prize. Praising the performance, he said, “This is a monumental milestone that will take Indian women’s cricket to hitherto greater heights”.
“It is a proud moment for Women’s cricket,” IPL chairman Arun Dhumal said while lauding the team’s performance. He compared the final with India’s 1983 World Cup win. “It’s truly a red-letter day for Indian women’s cricket,” he told IANS. “Just as the men’s team etched history in 1983, our women have rewritten that golden chapter today in Mumbai. This is a World Cup-winning team moment for the entire country to be proud of.
Smriti Mandhana( 45) and Richa Ghosh( 34) too played pivotal knocks as Mandhana and Verma put up an emotional 100- run opening stage. South Africa, still, offered a comeback as their bowlers picked lattices in the final overs. However, the Indian batters had given enough India cricket celebration in the first half to post a stiff target.
South Africa, in reply to 299, started hastily as openers Tazmin Brits and Laura Wolvaardt participated a 50- run cooperation. From that point on, India noway looked back. youthful leader Sree Charani started brilliantly as she dismissed Anneke Bosch lbw on the final delivery of the over. Shafali Verma, who was a star with the club, turned the screw further as she took two crucial lattices in a short span.