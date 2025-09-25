BCCI vs PCB: ICC complaints over Pakistan players’ gestures and Suryakumar Yadav’s remarks

In the Asia Cup Super 4 match, two Pakistan players – Haris Rauf and Farhan – made angry gestures that caused controversy.

Farhan celebrated his half-century with a “gunshot” gesture. He later said it was only for fun and not serious.

Haris Rauf showed a “6-0” gesture, which many felt was a reminder of Pakistan’s claim of shooting down Indian jets in the past. He also argued with Indian openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill.

Because of this, the BCCI complained to the ICC. The ICC may ask the players for a written explanation.

At the same time, the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) complained to the ICC against India captain Suryakumar Yadav. After India beat Pakistan in the group stage, Suryakumar dedicated the win to the Indian Army and Pahalgam terror attack victims.

Suryakumar replied that even if some people didn’t like it, he would still dedicate wins in the future.