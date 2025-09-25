Live
- Abbott’s 'Project Ksheersagar:' Empowering Indian Dairy Farmers and Supporting the Local Milk Supply
- Asian Palm Oil Alliance and Council for Palm Oil Producing Countries to build a stable and sustainable Palm Oil supply chain
- Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 Marks Record-Breaking Start with Over 38 Crore Customer Visits in the first two days
- Maruti Suzuki INVICTO, India’s premium Strong Hybrid UV, secures 5-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP assessment
- Samsung Brings ‘AI Home: Future Living, Now’ to India
- Hyderabad to Become BCG’s Fifth Office in India, Driving Talent Development and Multifold Growth
- JSW Steel Coated Products and Police Bust Counterfeit Operation in Kadapa; Major Seizure of Fake JSW SILVER Products
- ServiceNow University Launches in India to Empower 1 Million Learners with Future-Ready AI Skills
- Unity Small Finance Bank Taps IBM to Fast-Track Customer Experience Innovation with Streamlined Application Management
- Chief Minister unveils the logo for Pravasi Rajasthani Divas
BCCI vs PCB: ICC complaints over Pakistan players’ gestures and Suryakumar Yadav’s remarks
BCCI has complained to ICC about Pakistan players Haris Rauf and Farhan for controversial gestures in the Asia Cup Super 4 match. Meanwhile, PCB has filed a complaint against India captain Suryakumar Yadav for dedicating India’s win to the Army.
In the Asia Cup Super 4 match, two Pakistan players – Haris Rauf and Farhan – made angry gestures that caused controversy.
Farhan celebrated his half-century with a “gunshot” gesture. He later said it was only for fun and not serious.
Haris Rauf showed a “6-0” gesture, which many felt was a reminder of Pakistan’s claim of shooting down Indian jets in the past. He also argued with Indian openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill.
Because of this, the BCCI complained to the ICC. The ICC may ask the players for a written explanation.
At the same time, the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) complained to the ICC against India captain Suryakumar Yadav. After India beat Pakistan in the group stage, Suryakumar dedicated the win to the Indian Army and Pahalgam terror attack victims.
Suryakumar replied that even if some people didn’t like it, he would still dedicate wins in the future.