Ben Stokes Ruled Out of Final India Test Due to Injury | Ollie Pope Named Captain

Bad news for England fans! Captain Ben Stokes will not play in the fifth and final Test against India. He has a shoulder injury. This happened during the fourth Test, where he did an amazing job — taking 5 wickets and scoring 141 runs.

At first, Stokes said he might be ready for the last match. But now, doctors have said he should rest. So, Ollie Pope will be the captain for the final game.

Big Changes in England Team

England is also making many changes to the team. They were on the field for more than 250 overs in the last match, so some bowlers are being rested.

Only Chris Woakes will play again. Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse, and Liam Dawson are out. In their place, England has picked:

Gus Atkinson – coming back from a leg injury

– coming back from a leg injury Josh Tongue – played the first two Tests

– played the first two Tests Jacob Bethell – will help with spin bowling

Jamie Overton is also joining the team after the fourth Test.

England Playing XI for 5th Test