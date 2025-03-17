Best Cricket Betting Websites in India — Top Picks for 2025

Let me tell you about a country where nothing unites people like cricket does. In India, cricket runs in our blood — from crowded gully matches to packed stadiums during IPL. I've spent countless evenings with friends in local tea stalls, debating match predictions and sharing betting tips.

It's crazy to think almost every fan in the world is from our part of the world! Just walk down any street during a match — you'll hear commentary blasting from shops, see kids playing cricket in every empty lot, and catch bits of cricket talk from every corner. The British might have brought us the game, but we totally owned it.

After years of placing bets and testing different cricket betting sites (and learning some expensive lessons along the way!), I've picked the 10 most reliable cricket betting websites that truly understand what Indian cricket fans need. From instant UPI deposits to special IPL bonuses and live betting in Hindi — these platforms have it all.

Ready to discover where you can place your bets safely and enjoy every cricket match even more? Let's dive in!

What You'll Learn in This Guide

In this guide, I'll show you:

The best betting bonuses I've found (and actually claimed)

Real odds comparison for IPL and international matches

Which cricket betting apps I trust during crucial match moments

Payment methods that work smoothly in India (from personal experience)

Live betting features worth trying

Must-have extras for betting

Let's get started with my top picks for cricket betting in India.

Top 10 Cricket Betting Sites Reviewed

#1 Cloudbet - Best for Crypto Betting on Cricket

Let me start with one of my go-to platforms for cricket betting. Attention: crypto-only! I've been using Cloudbet for a while now not only for cricket, and here's my honest take on it.

Welcome Bonuses and Promos

First things first — if you're signing up, you're in for a treat. They'll match your first deposit 100% up to 5 BTC. But here's what I really love — they offer special bonuses during the IPL season. Last season, I grabbed their IPL-specific bonus that gave me free bets for the playoffs. Cloydbet also runs some neat cricket accumulator boosts — I once turned a modest bet into a decent win thanks to their 60% boost on a multi-match parlay.

Cricket Betting Odds

Here's where Cloudbet really shines. I regularly compare odds across top cricket betting sites, and Cloudbet consistently offers better value, especially for IPL and T20 matches (it was the latter that I checked). Just last week, I spotted odds of 2.15 for a favored team that other providers were offering at 1.95. They're particularly competitive with their in-play odds — I've made some good profits catching value bets during live matches. Cloudbet is widely recognized as one of the best Bitcoin betting sites due to its secure transactions, competitive odds, and strong reputation among crypto bettors.

Types of Cricket Markets

You get all the standard options here:

Match winners

Top batsman/bowler

Total runs (team and match)

Method of dismissal

Over/under scores

But what got me excited were their special IPL prop bets. You can bet on stuff like "number of sixes in the powerplay" or "fastest fifty of the match." These make even one-sided matches interesting.

Mobile App Experience

While Cloudbet doesn't have a dedicated app, their mobile website is really well-optimized. I use it all the time on my phone's browser, and honestly, it works just as smoothly. The site adjusts perfectly to my screen size, and placing bets is straightforward —- just tap, enter your stake, and confirm

Payments and Withdrawals

They support:

Crypto (BTC, ETH, USDT, etc)

E-wallets

Withdrawals usually hit my account within 24 hours. Crypto is even faster — 2-4 hours. Cloudbet does not charge deposit fees.

Extra Features

The live-streaming quality is decent — I've watched several matches right on the platform while betting. They also offer:

Live match stats

Ball-by-ball updates

Virtual online cricket betting (for when there's no live cricket match)

Betting tutorials (super helpful when I was starting out)

What Could Be Better

Look, no site is perfect. I wish they had:

More local Indian league coverage

Hindi language support

Quicker customer service responses during peak hours

Bottom Line

If you're serious about quality betting, especially during the IPL season, Cloudbet is solid. The odds alone make it worth having an account here. Plus, their payment system has never given me trouble with Indian banks — and believe me, that's saying something!

#2 Parimatch - Best Cricket Betting App in India

After countless bets placed here, let me break down what makes Parimatch stand out in India.

Welcome Bonuses and Promos

These guys know how to welcome Indian players. You'll get a 150% bonus up to ₹30,000 on your first deposit. But what really got me excited was their IPL special offers — last season I took advantage of their risk-free bet promotion during the finals. For the first players the provider has the Festive Welcome Bonus: Bet 10 euros — Get up to 60 euros. The minimum bet is 10 euros. I've seen a lower minimum bet entry threshold, but it's better than nothing.

They also run regular "Boost Your Odds" promotions for major cricket events, where they bump up the odds on selected matches.

Cricket Betting Odds

The odds at Parimatch platform cricket are pretty solid. While not always the highest, they're consistently competitive. What I really appreciate is their early odds release for big matches — gives me time to plan my bets properly.

For example, in recent India vs Australia matches, their pre-match odds were right up there with the market leaders, usually hovering around 1.90-1.95 for evenly matched games.

Types of Cricket Markets

They've got a massive selection here:

Standard match winner bets

Player performance markets

Over/under runs

Method of next dismissal

Toss winner

First boundary type

What I love most are their tournament-specific bets. During IPL, you can bet on season-long markets like tournament winner, top batsman, and most sixes. Really adds excitement to the whole season!

Mobile App

Parimatch's app is quite decent. When it comes to cricket betting apps in India, this one stands out. I've installed it on my Android phone, and it works like a charm. Features I use regularly:

Quick login with fingerprint

Smooth live betting interface

Easy deposit through UPI

Push notifications for my bets

The app is lightweight and doesn't drain my battery — a big plus during those long T20 matches.

Payments and Withdrawals

They really understand what Indian cricket bettors need:

Visa Debit

PayPal

ApplePay

Google Pay

Neteller

Skrill

Withdrawals are consistently fast — usually under 6 hours for UPI. The minimum deposit is just ₹300, which is perfect for testing the waters.

Extra Features

Some standout features I use regularly:

Multi-live feature (great for watching multiple matches)

Cash-out option when my bet looks shaky

Detailed statistics

Live match updates

Hindi customer support

What Could Be Better

Being honest here:

Live streaming isn't available for all matches

Some withdrawal methods have higher minimum

Weekend withdrawals can be a bit slower

Bottom Line

Parimatch choice cricket is definitely one of my top recommendations for Indian cricket betting. Their app makes betting on the go super easy, and their payment options are perfect for Indian users.

#3 1xBet - Best for Wide Market Selection and Early Odds

Listen, 1xBet has been my go-to platform cricket whenever I want to bet on pretty much any match — from major IPL games to smaller domestic leagues. Here's why.

Welcome Bonuses and Promos

They're quite generous with newcomers — offering a 100% bonus of up to ₹32,500 on your first deposit. But here's the real deal: they have ongoing promotions that keep me coming back. During the last IPL season, I snagged some sweet deals with their "Bet on IPL, Get Free Bets" promo. Plus, their accumulator bonus can boost your winnings up to 10% extra.

Cricket Betting Odds

Man, the odds here are consistently competitive. What I really love about this specific cricket betting site is how early they release their odds — usually among the first in the market. Take the recent India matches — their pre-match odds were solid at around 1.85-1.95 for evenly matched-games. But where they really shine is in-play online betting — the odds update super quickly, giving you plenty of chances to catch value bets.

Types of Cricket Markets

The variety here is insane:

All the usual match winners and totals

Player performance markets

Over/under for specific overs

Partnership totals

Session betting

Fancy bets (like number of wides, no-balls)

Their IPL betting markets are particularly impressive — you can bet on almost anything during these matches.

Mobile App

The 1xBet cricket sports app is seriously good. I use it on my Samsung, and it's:

Super quick to load

Easy to navigate (though it took me a day to get used to it)

Stable during live betting

Great for quick deposits and withdrawals

Plus, it uses less data than most other betting apps I've tried.

Payments and Withdrawals

They've got pretty much every payment method we Indians use:

PhonePe

Google Pay

Net Banking

Paytm

Cryptocurrency options too

Withdrawals are usually processed within 15 minutes to 24 hours, depending on your method.

Extra Features

Some cool stuff they offer:

Live streaming of most matches

Multi-live betting (great for IPL season)

In-detail statistics

Hindi language option

24/7 customer support in Hindi

What Could Be Better

To be straight with you:

The interface can feel a bit crowded sometimes

Too many pop-up promotions

Some payment methods have higher minimum deposits

The ebsite can be overwhelming at first

Bottom Line

Look, if you want a site that has literally everything for betting, 1xBet is your answer. The odds are good, the app works great, and you'll never run out of betting options. Plus, with quick payouts and Hindi support, it's clearly made with Indian bettors in mind.

#4 Sapphirebet - Best for Secure and Fast Withdrawals

I've been testing Sapphirebet for the past few months, and I've got to share my first-hand experience with you.

Welcome Bonuses and Promos

New players get a 100% sports welcome bonus of up to ₹10,000 on their first deposit. During my testing, I also spotted some decent reload bonuses, usually around 50% of your deposit. They do run specific promotions during major cricket tournament events, but they're not as regular as some other sites I've reviewed.

Cricket Betting Odds

The odds here are fairly competitive — not the highest I've seen but definitely reasonable. For big matches like India internationals and IPL games, their odds usually sit around the market average. For example, in recent matches, I saw odds of around 1.85-1.90 for fairly even matchups, which is pretty standard.

Types of Cricket Markets

Their cricket betting markets include:

Match winner

Top batsman/bowler

Total match runs

Player performance markets

Method of dismissal

Over/Under bets

The selection is decent but not as extensive as some other sites. I particularly like their player performance markets — they're well-thought-out and offer good value.

Mobile App

Sapphirebet doesn't have a dedicated mobile app, but their mobile site works pretty well. I've used it on both Android and iPhone browsers, and it loads quickly and adjusts nicely to screen size.

Payments and Withdrawals

They support some key Indian payment methods:

Crypto

Boleto Bancario

AstroPay

Selected e-wallets

Withdrawal times are decent — I usually get my money within 24-48 hours. The minimum deposit is ₹500, which is reasonable for starting out.

Extra Features

A few notable features:

Basic live match statistics

Cash-out option available

English language support

Email and live chat support

What Could Be Better

Here's where they could improve:

No dedicated mobile app

Limited cricket live-streaming options

No Hindi language support yet

Fewer promotions compared to bigger sites

Customer service can be slow sometimes

Bottom Line

Sapphirebet is a decent option if you're looking for a straightforward betting experience. While they might not have all the bells and whistles of bigger sites, they're reliable with payments and offer fair odds. They're relatively new compared to others — launched in 2018, but they're building a solid reputation.

#5 Stake - Best for High Odds and Instant Payouts

Welcome Bonuses and Promos

Right now, Steak doesn't offer promotions on cricket, but I want you to appreciate the bonus system at Steak in general. After all, it's perfect! Right now, Steak doesn't offer promotions on cricket, but I want you to check their bonus system in general. Because it's perfect! The $10 Million Christmas Race sounds like the best gift for the winter season. A lot of bonuses are available for soccer and basketball games (the most popular, which is obvious): NFL Double Winning, NBA 3d Quarter Payout, etc. Right before cricket games Stake offers seasonal bonuses.

Cricket Betting Odds

This is where Stake really shines. Their odds are consistently among the best I've seen, especially for IPL and international matches. The average odds range from 1.90 to 2.70. It's hard to find higher, to be honest! Their low margins mean better returns when you win — I've definitely noticed the difference in my bankroll.

Types of Cricket Markets

They offer a solid range:

Match winners

Total runs (match/team/player)

Top batsman/bowler

Method of dismissal

Over/under markets

Player specials (Which Team Wins the Coin Toss)

Mobile Experience

While Stake doesn't have a traditional app, their mobile website is honestly one of the best I've used. It's:

Lightning fast

Super clean interface

Easy to place quick bets

Great for live betting

I actually prefer using their mobile site over some other bookies' apps.

Payments and Withdrawals

Stake is primarily a crypto betting site, supporting:

Bitcoin

Ethereum

USDT

Other major cryptocurrencies

The withdrawals are lightning-fast — usually processed within minutes. But here's the thing — no direct INR deposits or UPI yet. You'll need to be comfortable with crypto.

Extra Features

Some standout features:

Excellent live betting platform

Detailed statistics for matches

Clean, modern interface

24/7 live chat support

Regular price boosts on cricket matches

Hindi support

What Could Be Better

Being honest here:

No traditional INR payment methods

No traditional welcome bonus

Limited live streaming options

Might be complex for crypto beginners

Bottom Line

Stake is perfect if you're comfortable with crypto and want the best odds in the market. Stake is widely recognized not just as a sportsbook but also as one of the best Bitcoin casinos for players who enjoy both sports betting and casino games. Their platform is super smooth, and the cashback system can add up nicely over time. However, if you're looking for traditional payment methods or big welcome bonuses, you might want to check out some other options I've reviewed.

#6 10Cric Casino - Best for IPL Promotions and Local Betting Options

Looking for cricket betting sites India? Let me tell you about 10CRIC — a site that's built specifically for us Indian cricket fans. I've been using it regularly since the last IPL season. It's not the only sport on the site, but it's the most popular.

Welcome Bonuses and Promos

The welcome package is pretty sweet — 100% up to ₹15,000 on your first deposit. But wait, there's more! They also throw in ₹10,000 in free bets just for this game. What I really love is their IPL specials — last season I got weekly free bets and special odds boosts. They also run "Hot Odds" promotions during big India matches, which I've used to grab some really good value bets.

Cricket Betting Odds

Their odds are consistently competitive, especially for IPL and India matches. I regularly compare odds across cricket betting websites, and 10CRIC usually matches the best prices out there. For major tournaments, they often offer enhanced odds — I've seen margins as low as 2% on big matches, which means better returns when you win.

Types of Cricket Markets

The online betting menu is huge:

Match winners

Top batsman/bowler markets

Total runs (match/innings/player)

Over/under scores

Fancy bets

Toss winner

First ball/over specials

What sets them apart is their local cricket coverage — from Ranji Trophy to local T20 leagues. The whole of all events in India are here:

Indian Premier League (IPL)

Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

Pakistan Super League (PSL)

Test Series

One Day Internationals (ODI)

Twenty20s

Cricket World Cup

Big Bash League (BBL)

Mobile App

10CRIC Mobile App is solid and reliable. Available for both Android and iOS, it offers:

Quick login with fingerprint

Easy deposit options

Smooth live betting

Push notifications for your bets and offers

Quick access to cricket markets

Payments and Withdrawals

They've got all the payment methods we Indians use:

Net Banking

Visa

Mastercard

AstroPay

EcoBanq

Crypto, etc.

Withdrawals are usually processed within 24 hours.

Extra Features

Some great additions:

Live streaming of most cricket matches

Hindi website version

Local customer support in Hindi

Cricket statistics and analysis

Early payouts on secure wins

Regular cricket promotions

What Could Be Better

Being honest:

Live chat can be busy during peak hours

Some withdrawal methods have higher minimums

The app can be a bit slow to update sometimes

Limited coverage of smaller domestic leagues

Bottom Line

10CRIC really understands what Indian cricket bettors need. From Hindi support to cricket-focused bonuses, everything is tailored for us. If you're looking for a reliable site that puts cricket first, 10CRIC is definitely worth checking out. It’s also among the top cricket betting apps in India, making it a great choice for mobile users.

#7 1win - Best for the Biggest Welcome Bonus

Here's my experience with 1win. Their cricket section is quite decent, though not the best you can find.

Welcome Bonuses and Promos

Surprisingly (since it's not a super popular or super publicized site) 1win offers one of the biggest Welcome Bonuses I've ever seen. They start you off with a 500% bonus package spread across your first 4 deposits, going up to ₹200,000 total.

They also run cricket bonuses during major tournaments, but these aren't as regular as some other sites.

Cricket Betting Odds

The odds are decent enough — usually in line with market averages. For major cricket events like IPL or international matches, I've found their odds competitive, typically around 1.85-1.90 for evenly matched games. Not the highest I've seen, but definitely fair.

Types of Cricket Markets

Their cricket betting markets include:

Match winner

Top batsman/bowler

Total match runs

Over/Under markets

Session betting

Method of dismissal

Team scores

The selection is solid for major matches, though it can be limited for smaller tournaments.

Mobile App

1win's app is available for both Android and iOS. From my testing, it offers:

Fast loading times

Easy navigation

Quick bet placement

Live betting functionality

Multiple language options

Payments and Withdrawals

They support several payment methods:

Visa

Perfect Money

Crypto

Withdrawal times vary — in my experience, it takes 1-24 hours, while bank transfers can take 1-3 days. The minimum deposit is Rs. 500.

Extra Features

Some notable features:

Live match streaming (limited)

Basic match statistics

Cash-out option

Multiple language support

24/7 customer service

What Could Be Better

Here's where they need improvement:

Interface can be confusing at first

Limited cricket live streaming

Some payments take longer than the industry standard

Customer support responses can be slow

Limited local language support

Bottom Line

1win is decent for Indian cricket betting, but not exceptional. While their bonus structure is generous, other aspects like odds and features are just average. It's a solid backup option, but there are better-specialized sites available for Indian players.

#8 GGBet - Best for Live Streaming and Esports Betting

I've been testing GGBet for several months now, especially during cricket season. Here's my detailed breakdown.

Welcome Bonuses and Promos

Are you in search of a bookmaker with numerous bonuses? GGBet is a game-changer! Their welcome package is straightforward — 500% up to $500 on your first three deposits. There are also a bunch of cash-back options like Mega Cashback S, MegaCashback M, Mega Cashback L, and, of course, two “Get Your Freebet” of $10 and $30.

Nothing specifically for cricket, but only because these bonuses are for everyone. The wagering requirements are reasonable compared to other sites I've used.

Cricket Betting Odds

GGBet offers competitive odds for major cricket events. From my experience comparing odds across sites:

Pre-match odds are usually around the market average

Live betting odds update quickly

Special enhanced odds during big tournaments

Decent margins on IPL matches

The odds on the site are not the most clear and cheering: on some games, it barely reaches 1.55, on international events you can bet on 2.7. My advice is to just analyze different bookmakers for the events you are interested in.

Types of Cricket Markets

They cover all major cricket markets:

Match winner

Top batsman/bowler

Over/Under runs

Method of dismissal

Team scores

Player performance bets

The selection is good for international matches and IPL, but somewhat limited for domestic Indian cricket leagues.

Mobile App

The GGBet app works well on both Android and iOS. Features include:

Quick login options

Easy navigation

Fast bet placement

Live betting section

Match statistics

However, it can be a bit heavy on phone resources.

Payments and Withdrawals

Available payment methods:

Visa

Mastercard

Skrill

Neteller

Paysafecard

Withdrawals typically process within 24 hours for most methods. There is a minimum deposit of $15.

Extra Features

Some useful additions:

Basic live streaming for select matches

Match statistics

Cash-out feature

Multi-language support

24/7 customer service

What Could Be Better

Some areas need work:

Limited cricket-specific promotions

No Hindi language support

Live streaming isn't available for all matches

The mobile app could be more stable

Customer service can be slow during peak hours

Bottom Line

GGBet is a decent option for cricket betting, but not the best. While they have good odds and a functional app, they lack some India-specific features that would make them more appealing to local players. Consider them as a backup option rather than your primary betting site.

#9 Winz.io - Best for Crypto-Friendly Transactions

After testing Winz.io extensively, let me share my real experience with this crypto-focused platform.

Welcome Bonuses and Promos

They keep it simple here:

100% first deposit bonus up to $500

Wizup Sports Pay Back

Risk-Free Bet Bonus (up to $20)

And again they don't offer cricket-specific bonuses, which was a bit disappointing for me as a cricket bettor.

Cricket Betting Markets

It is worth noting that this provider has a bunch of different-level Indian cricket events. Every day more than 25 (depends on the season, but on average it’s really so). They cover both top and local games. Isn't that an advantage, eh?

Their odds are pretty standard:

Competitive margins on major matches

Pre-match odds are around market average

Live betting odds update quickly

Nothing exceptional, but definitely fair

I've compared their odds with other sites during IPL matches, and they are okay and stay in line with the market. After checking the local games, you can witness something like 1.55-1.95. If something serious — like the Cricket World Cup — is going on, you will definitely see 5+ odds without a doubt.

Types of Cricket Markets

Basic cricket markets available:

Match winners

Total runs

Top batsman/bowler

Over/Under markets

Basic player props

The selection is somewhat limited compared to cricket-specialized sites, especially for domestic leagues.

Mobile Experience

Winz.io doesn't have a dedicated app, but their mobile website works well:

Responsive design

Easy to navigate

Quick bet placement

Payments and Withdrawals

Being an all-cover provider (with a focus on crypto), Winz.io has more than 25 options to make a payment. These include, but are not limited to:

Bitcoin

Ethereum

Litecoin

Visa

ecoPayz

SiruMobile

MuchBetter

Withdrawals are lightning fast — usually processed within minutes when using crypto. Regarding the minimum payment, it’s all fair — $20.

Extra Features

Limited but functional:

Basic match statistics

Live betting platform

Clean interface

24/7 support

Cryptocurrency focus

What Could Be Better

Several areas need improvement:

No dedicated mobile app

Limited cricket-specific features

No INR deposits

No traditional payment methods

Limited cricket streaming options

No Hindi language support

Bottom Line

If you're comfortable with crypto and want a general betting site, Winz.io is worth considering. However, if you're looking for a dedicated betting experience with INR support in cricket, you might want to look at some of my other recommendations. Winz.io is a top choice for crypto-friendly betting, but those looking for a broader gaming experience may also want to check out the best online slots available on specialized casino platforms.

#10 AmunRa - Best for a Unique and Engaging Betting Experience

Okay, we're almost here! I've tested AmunRa for a few months now, and here's my honest feedback on their betting platform. First, take a look at their interface — an absolutely fascinating design with an Egyptian theme in the core.

Welcome Bonuses and Promos

Their welcome package includes:

100% first deposit bonus up to $100

50% Weekly reload bonuses up to $500

Boosted Odds

Accumulator Boost up to 100%

10% Cashback Bonus up to $500

The bonuses are above all the expectations but nothing special for cricket betting — they're more casino-focused, which I noticed during my testing.

Cricket Betting Odds

The odds deserve your attention for sure:

2.00-4.00 in average rates for major matches

1.85-2.10 for local events (while other sites often offer 1.75-1.90)

Pre-match odds stand out

Live betting odds often start at 1.90 for even matches

Special boosts during major tournaments can push odds up by 10-15%

Types of Cricket Markets

Basic cricket markets available:

Match winner

Total runs

Basic player markets

Over/Under bets

Team scores

Mobile Experience

No dedicated app, but their mobile site:

Works okay on most browsers

Basic responsive design

Simple bet placement

Can be slow during peak times

Payments and Withdrawals

They offer standard options:

Net Banking

Basic e-wallets

Bank Transfer

Credit/debit cards

Neteller

Neosurf

Skrill

Some cryptocurrencies

Withdrawal times are average — usually 24-48 hours in my experience.

Extra Features

Pretty basic offering:

Simple match statistics

Live betting platform

Standard customer support

Multi-language support (but no Hindi)

What Could Be Better

Several limitations:

No dedicated cricket features

No mobile app

Limited cricket markets

No live streaming

No Hindi support

Customer service can be slow

More focused on casino than sports betting

Bottom Line

Let's be honest — AmunRa is primarily a casino site that happens to offer cricket betting. While it's functional and has decent odds, there's nothing else that makes it stand out for Indian cricket betting.

Final Thoughts

After spending countless hours (and yes, quite a bit of my own money) testing these platforms, let me share some straight talk about choosing the right site for you.

For overall cricket-friendly betting, I'm sticking with 1xBet. Why? Simple - they've got everything we Indian cricket fans need. From quick UPI payments to those juicy IPL specials, plus their odds are consistently good. I've had my best-winning streaks there, and their app hasn't let me down during crucial match moments.

10CRIC deserves a special mention. Look, they might not be the biggest name out there, but they really get what Indian bettors want. Their cricket-specific bonuses are solid, and having Hindi support makes everything smoother.

For the crypto lovers out there, Stake is your best bet (pun intended!). Their odds are typically the highest, and those instant withdrawals are sweet. However, if you're looking for platforms with similar features but different promotions, you might want to explore some of the best Stake alternatives.

Remember, at the end of the day, the "best" site depends on what you value most. Been there, done that, and still enjoying the game - hope my experience helps you make the right choice.

FAQ

1. Which betting site has the best cricket odds?

Stake consistently offers the highest odds, especially for IPL and international matches, with odds ranging from 2.00 to 2.70. Cloudbet follows closely with competitive odds, particularly during live betting.

2. What's the best betting site for Indian players?

1xBet is considered the best overall choice for Indian players, offering Hindi support, quick UPI payments, and extensive cricket markets. 10CRIC is another top option specifically designed for Indian cricket fans.

3. Which sites offer Hindi language support?

1xBet and 10CRIC offer full Hindi language support, including Hindi customer service. Most other reviewed sites operate primarily in English.

4. What are the fastest withdrawal methods?

Cryptocurrency withdrawals are the fastest, processing within minutes on sites like Stake and Cloudbet. For traditional methods, UPI typically processes within 2-24 hours on most platforms.

5. Which site has the best welcome bonus?

1win offers the largest welcome bonus with a 500% package up to ₹200,000 spread across the first four deposits. GGBet follows with a 500% bonus up to $500 on the first three deposits.

6. Can I bet on local Indian cricket leagues?

10CRIC offers the most comprehensive coverage of local Indian cricket, including the Ranji Trophy and local T20 leagues. Most other sites focus mainly on IPL and international matches.

7. Which site has the best mobile app?

1xBet's mobile app is considered the best, offering quick loading times, stable live betting, and efficient data usage. Parimatch and 10CRIC also have well-rated mob