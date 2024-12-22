Live
- CII seeks priority sector lending for new and emerging sectors
- Russia's missing An-2 plane found, all aboard alive
- GST recommendations to create business-friendly environment, ensure fairness: Experts
- Army pays tribute to first informant of 1999 Kargil intrusion Tashi Namgyal
- Earnings forecasts of Samsung, SK hynix for Q4 downgraded
- Jaipur crash horror: The U-turn that should never have been there
- FairPoint: The ‘push’ complaint politics may hurt Rahul Gandhi more
- Sr National Badminton: Defending champ Anmol Kharb, Ayush Shetty bow out in pre-quarters
- Plea in SC seeks protection of all wetlands under 2017 conservation and management rules
- Delhi needs leadership, not political theatrics: Bansuri Swaraj on AAP's registration drive
Just In
BGT: Rohit, KL Rahul suffer injury scares ahead of Boxing Day Test
Ahead of the Boxing Day Test against Australia, India skipper Rohit Sharma and opener KL Rahul suffered injury scares during the side’s practice session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.
Melbourne: Ahead of the Boxing Day Test against Australia, India skipper Rohit Sharma and opener KL Rahul suffered injury scares during the side’s practice session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.
While facing throwdowns, Rohit took a painful blow on the side of his left knee. Though he tried to continue his practice session, Rohit was forced to seek medical attention and was seen sitting on a chair, with his left knee being nursed by an ice pack for almost 25 minutes.
If that wasn’t enough, Rahul also got hit on his right hand in the training session and needed immediate medical attention. There has been no official statement from the BCCI or the Indian team about the status of Rohit and Rahul after suffering injury scares.
Seamer Akash Deep was also hit on his hand during the practice session, but said in the press conference, “The practice pitch is probably meant for white-ball cricket, the ball kept low at times. As for these minor injuries, these things happen at training, and there are no major concerns because of that. I am fine.”
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rohit and Rishabh Pant had long batting sessions in the nets, while Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and other pacers went about their practice with full intensity.
The Indian team will have a rest day on Monday, ahead of the fourth Test starting in Melbourne on December 26. The five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series is currently locked at 1-1.
India began the series with a comprehensive 295-run win in Perth, followed by Australia bouncing back with a ten-wicket victory in Adelaide, before the two teams were held on to a draw in a rain-hit match at Brisbane.