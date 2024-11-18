Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023-25: Bowling coach Morne Morkel says Mohammed Siraj is a legend, has a big heart and aggressive mindset

Hyderabad: Indian cricket team’s bowling coach Morne Morkel heaped praise on Mohammed Siraj and said the fast bowler is a legend, has a big heart and an aggressive mindset.

Siraj was one of the architects of India’s win in the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy when the fast bowler picked up 13 wickets in three Test matches at an average of 29.53 and also took a five-for.

The 30-year-old Hyderabad-based player is expected to play a bigger role, especially in the first Test match given that his new-ball counterpart Jasprit Bumrah will be leading the team in Rohit Sharma’s absence.

Siraj will get a chance to bowl in tandem with Bumrah, with both the new and old ball, and is expected to play a huge role. “This man (Mohammed Siraj) is a legend. He has got a big heart, an aggressive mindset. He is one of the leaders of the attack and I am very excited to see how he goes on this tour,” Morkel said, in a video released by the BCCI.

The fast bowling coach noted that Siraj was India’s go-to man in tough situations and expects the bowler to stand up to similar situations this time around. “Last year, he was the go-to man in tough situations, and we are excited to see more of that senior role coming out on a very important tour,” Morkel added.

India and Australia play the first Test match at the Optus Stadium in Perth from November 22. The five Test match series will be played in Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney next.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is a part of the World Test Championship 2023-25 and the top two teams in the WTC points table meet in the final at Lord’s next year.

Australia lead the WTC points table with India in second position. India slipped from the top spot after their 0-3 Test series defeat to New Zealand.