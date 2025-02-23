Champions Trophy: Anticipation in fans build for high-stakes Ind-Pak clash in Dubai

New Delhi: Anticipation is building as the highly awaited India-Pakistan clash in the ICC Champions Trophy approaches, set to take place on Sunday in Dubai. With cricket fans eagerly awaiting the showdown, the charged atmosphere and fierce rivalry promise to deliver an unforgettable spectacle.

Anticipation for Sunday's encounter has reached fever pitch, given their last 50-over encounter was way back in 2023 at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, where India claimed a seven-wicket win. The two sides also met at last year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, where India prevailed by just six runs.

Former Ranji player Ajay Yadav said that India vs Pakistan match is always a high-stakes spectacle, eagerly awaited by millions. While India have the upper hand, this time Pakistan bring a fresh squad for a tough challenge. With superstars like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, plus all-rounders like Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja, India’s firepower is undeniable. Bowlers like Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana can turn the tide at any moment. It’s set to be an electrifying contest.

A fan from Varanasi, calling the match a high-voltage sporting spectacle, said, "In every major ICC match, Pakistan have lost to India, and today too, India will defeat Pakistan. Our batting lineup is strong, and with just a little more strength in our bowling attack, victory for India is guaranteed.

After Shubman Gill's unbeaten century and Mohammed Shami's brilliant 5-53 in a six-wicket victory over Bangladesh in their campaign opener, young fans and aspiring cricketers are now eagerly expecting them to fire on all cylinders against Pakistan and lead the team to another triumph.

Fans added that they hope that Rohit and Virat will bring their best to the game and both score centuries against Pakistan.

Dating back to 1952, India and Pakistan match is a rivalry that’s not only stood the test of time, but continues to grow and evolve. These South Asian nations find another gear when they meet at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday at 2:30 pm.