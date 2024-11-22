Cricket Australia to honour late Philip Hughes on 10th anniversary

Cricket Australia is set to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Phillip Hughes' tragic passing, with tributes planned across domestic and international matches. Flags will be flown at half-mast, players will don black armbands and moments of silence will honour the memory of Hughes, whose life was cut short just days before his 26th birthday in 2014.

The Sheffield Shield matches starting this Saturday will initiate two weeks of reflection, coinciding with the anniversary of Hughes' untimely death on November 27, 2014.

South Australia, Hughes’ former team, will face Western Australia in Adelaide, while New South Wales, his childhood side, will host Tasmania at the SCG. Queensland and Victoria will also participate, with black armbands and moments of silence observed before play on the fourth day of all matches.

The final day of play in the Sydney and Brisbane matches will directly coincide with the anniversary, providing an opportunity for players, officials, and fans to reflect on Hughes’ life and career.

The Adelaide Test between Australia and India, beginning on December 6, will be the focal point of national commemoration. Cricket Australia has collaborated with Hughes’ family to produce a documentary that will celebrate his life, legacy, and achievements. This special tribute will be broadcast before the match, almost ten years to the day since Test cricket resumed in Australia after Hughes' death.

"We understand this will be a time of reflection for the many people who knew and admired Phillip Hughes," Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

"We wanted to ensure that the Hughes family, particularly, were comfortable with any commemorations and that we celebrate Phillip's life and incredible achievements appropriately."

Hughes was a promising young cricketer who had already played 26 Tests for Australia and was poised to secure a long-term spot in the national side.

Tragically, he passed away two days after being struck on the neck by a bouncer while batting at the SCG. Hughes was posthumously named Australia’s 13th man for the first Test against India in Adelaide in 2014, where 63 seconds of applause were observed before play.