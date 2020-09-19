CSK vs MI: Piyush Chawla surpasses Harbhajan Singh to elite IPL record

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) spinner Piyush Chawla surpassed Harbhajan Singh to become the third-highest wicket-taker in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday.

Chawla achieved the record by dismissing Rohit Sharma during IPL 2020's opening fixture between CSK and Mumbai Indians (MI) at Abu Dhabi.

Before the match, with 150 wickets, Chawla was tied with his CSK teammate Harbhajan, who pulled out of the tournament due to personal reasons. Sri Lanka veteran Lasith Malinga, who plays for MI, has the most wickets to his name in the IPL – 170 wickets in 122 matches. Next in the list is Delhi Capitals bowler Amit Mishra, who has 157 dismissals under his belt in as many as 147 games.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bowl against MI on Saturday. MI were off to a decent start as Rohit and Quinton de Kock led the way. Chawla bagged the first wicket of IPL 2020 as he sent Rohit back to the pavilion in 4.4 overs. The MI skipper managed just 12 runs off 10 balls. De Kock looked threatening, scoring five fours before CSK pacer Sam Curran got him out. The South African wicketkeeper-batsman scored a quick 33 off 20 balls.

IPL 2020 was initially scheduled to be played in March but was postponed amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. All the group stage matches will be played across three UAE cities: Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah.

CSK and MI are the two most successful sides in the IPL. While Rohit's MI have won a record four titles, CSK has won three. The other winners in the history of the tournament are Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Rajasthan Royals.