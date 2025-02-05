Cummins, Hazlewood unlikely to play for Australia in Champions Trophy, says McDonald

New Delhi: Australia head coach Andrew McDonald has said that captain Pat Cummins and fast-bowler Josh Hazlewood are unlikely to take part in the upcoming Champions Trophy due to their respective injury issues.

Cummins missed the ongoing Test tour of Sri Lanka due to the birth of his second child, but has been nursing left ankle soreness after leading Australia to a 3-1 win over India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series at home.

On the other hand, Hazlewood is dealing with a hip issue after recovering from the side strain and calf injuries that saw him being ruled out of competitive cricketing action after the Brisbane Test against India in December last year.

McDonald also said Steve Smith and Travis Head are in the frame to captain Australia in the Champions Trophy, starting on February 19. "Pat Cummins hasn't been able to resume any bowling so he's heavily unlikely, so that would mean that we do need a captain.

"Steve Smith and Travis Head are the two that we've been having conversations with while we've been building out that Champions Trophy team along with Pat back home. They'll be the two that we look at for that leadership post. They're the two obvious ones. Steve has done a great job here in the (first) Test match.

"He's done some good work in one-day international cricket across the journey as well. So it's between those two. But, as I said, Patty is hugely unlikely, which is a bit of shame, and we've also got Josh Hazlewood, who is battling (to be fit) at the moment. So that medical information will land over the next couple of days and we'll be able to shore that up and let everyone know the direction," McDonald told SEN Radio.

Australia have already lost all-rounder Mitchell Marsh due to a back injury, and the absence of Cummins and Hazlewood means they will be having three new players in their squad for the Champions Trophy.

Teams have time until February 12 to submit their final squads of 15 for the tournament to the ICC. Australia are drawn in Group B of the Champions Trophy alongside Afghanistan, England and South Africa.

Australia will begin their Champions Trophy campaign against England on February 22 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Australia preliminary squad: Pat Cummins (c), Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus LabUschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.