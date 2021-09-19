Delhi Capitals will look to build on happy memories from IPL 2020: Axar Patel

Delhi Capitals (DC) spinner Axar Patel has said his side will look to build on their happy memories from Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in the UAE and go one step this time around and win the title ahead of the second half of the 14th edition of the tournament.



DC qualified for the IPL final for the first time ever last season but ended up losing the title-decider to Mumbai Indians (MI).

"When it was announced that the second half of the tournament will be held in the UAE, I thought about our performance the last time we were here. We have happy memories from that tournament as we reached our first-ever IPL final. We are looking to repeat our performance and hopefully, just go one step further in the final this season," the all-rounder told DC's media on Sunday.

Axar had picked up nine wickets in 15 matches last season for DC in the UAE. He was a part of the Indian squad that played a Test series in England. The 27-year-old all-rounder also spoke about the massive difference in weather conditions between UK and UAE.

"It's been a drastic change for us as far as the weather is concerned. It was quite cold in England and now we are getting used to the heat here. When we stood on our balconies during quarantine, we got an idea about the heat, but we got to know the full extent of the weather conditions when we started practicing in the nets. We are looking to get used to the conditions in the next 2-3 days," added Axar, who has been associated with DC since 2019.

On being asked about his personal goals for the remainder of the IPL 2021 season, Axar said, "My personal goals are always aligned with the team goals. I always think about what the team needs and then set my personal goals accordingly. I always carry out my preparations according to the team's requirements. And personally, I just look to get better with every match in every season."





Bapu is back with the DC family and he couldn't be happier 🤩



📹 | @akshar2026 talks about happy memories of playing at these venues and the drastic change in weather conditions (and time zones 😆) from the UK to the UAE.#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #CapitalsUnplugged @OctaFX pic.twitter.com/mBSelXkjif — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) September 19, 2021





In the first half of the IPL 2021, which was held in India between April and May, Axar bagged six wickets from four matches.

Overall, Axar has played a total of 101 matches in his IPL career since making his first appearance in the cash-rice tournament in 2014. While he has scored 913 runs, he has 86 wickets to his name, with 4 for 21 being his best figures in the IPL.

DC's first game of the second phase of the IPL 2021 is against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sept. 22 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.