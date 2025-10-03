  • Menu
Dhruv Jurel Shines with Maiden Test Century Against West Indies

Highlights

Dhruv Jurel scores his first Test century, helping India take the lead over West Indies in Ahmedabad. Get full match highlights and updates.

Dhruv Jurel scored his first Test century for India against West Indies in Ahmedabad. He made 125 runs in his innings.

India took a strong lead with 266/4 in their first innings. Jurel’s batting helped India control the game.

The match is at Narendra Modi Stadium. Fans are praising Jurel for his calm and strong performance. India looks well set to win the first Test.

