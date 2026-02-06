Drama, debuts and defending dreams: Cricket’s grandest T20 World Cup is set for theatre

Colombo: World Cups are meant to begin with fireworks. This one has started with a storm.

The 10th edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup rolls into action on Saturday, carrying as much off-field intrigue as on-field promise. Bangladesh’s withdrawal and Pakistan’s refusal to face India in their scheduled February 15 clash have already forced conversations beyond cricket, casting an unusual shadow over the build-up.

And yet, in classic T20 fashion, the show goes on — louder, faster, and more unpredictable than ever.

For all the turbulence, this remains a tournament that celebrates cricket’s global surge. Twenty teams will take the field, representing traditional giants and ambitious newcomers alike.

Among the most heartwarming stories is the arrival of Italy's national cricket team, set to make its debut in the Men’s T20 World Cup. For a nation better known for footballing flair and Catenaccio -- their defensive tactical system called The Chain-- Italy's qualification for the T20 World Cup is a reminder that cricket’s map is expanding, one surprise at a time.

The Indian national cricket team steps in as defending champions, but also as history’s pursuers. In a format where dominance is fleeting and margins microscopic, India now have the rare chance to defend a men’s T20 world title — a feat that would cement this group’s legacy in the shortest format. India also hopes to become the first nation to win the title at home and the only one to win three T20 WC titles.

Their strength lies not just in star power but in balance — depth in batting, variety in bowling, and the calm that comes from having navigated global pressure before. They won’t just be playing to win; they’ll be playing to define an era.

Few teams arrive at a World Cup without carrying a storyline. The Pakistan national cricket team arrived carrying several.

Champions in 2009 and forever capable of producing breathtaking cricket, Pakistan remain one of the most watchable sides in the format. But their decision not to play India in the group-stage fixture has added a political and emotional edge to their campaign before it has even begun. How they channel that noise once the tournament starts could shape their journey.

Then there are the entertainers-in-chief — the West Indies cricket team, champions in 2012 and 2016. No side has embraced T20 cricket’s spirit quite like them. Power, flair, and fearless intent remain their calling cards, and on their day, they can turn any match into a highlight reel.

The condensed format means there is no gentle entry into this World Cup. A single off day can derail a campaign.

As the lights blaze in Colombo and the music swells, this T20 World Cup begins as more than a cricket tournament. It is a mix of politics and passion, disruption and dreams — and, as always in T20 cricket, it promises that the next twist is never more than a few balls away.



