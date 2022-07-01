ENG vs IND: ‘Very happy’ with our preparation, says captain Jasprit Bumrah as England opt to bowl

India captain Jasprit Bumrah has said he is "very happy" with the team's preparation ahead of the ongoing Edgbaston Test against England.

The rescheduled fifth Test went underway in Birmingham on Friday as Team India looks to clinch their first Test series win in England since 2007, which was coincidently under the captaincy of current head coach Rahul Dravid.

In the absence of Rohit Sharma, who was ruled out of the one-off Test due to covid, Bumrah was named the stand-in captain. India currently lead the five-match series 2-1.

"It's a good feeling (to be captain) and is a big privilege. It can't get better than this. Excited and looking forward to this. I'm very happy with the preparation. We wanted to spend a lot of time and get used to the English conditions, as we came back from T20s. I'm happy with the preparation, now it's for the mental side to take over. Four bowlers - myself, Siraj, Shardul and Shami along with Jaddu as the all-rounder," said Bumrah at toss after England opted to bowl.

Bumrah was India's best bowler last year in England as he picked up 18 wickets in four Tests. He was only behind English pacer Ollie Robinson, who bagged 21 wickets, including two five-wicket hauls.

With Rohit not available, the Indian team has pushed Cheteshwara Pujara to open the innings with Shubman Gill, meaning Mayank Agarwal, who was flown from India as a cover, won't be a part of the one-off Test.

Meanwhile, even England have a new captain in Ben Stokes, who took charge after Joe Root stepped down from the role earlier this year.

"We've done well chasing and it's also to see how the wicket will behave. It's obviously good to come into a new series so quickly. It gives us the opportunity to keep the momentum rolling. We're going to keep the same attitude going," said Stokes, who recently led England to a superb 3-0 win over New Zealand in Tests.

England vs India: Playing XI

India XI: Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah(c)

England XI: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Sam Billings(wk), Matty Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson