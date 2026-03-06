England has been brutally defeated by India's cricket team in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup. India has moved to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup finals. This particular match was an extremely important match for India.

In the T20 World Cup 2026, India had batted first and scored a large total of 253 runs. The batters were extremely aggressive and kept hitting fours and sixes. Their batting became the highlight of the match and the cricket news of India.

The England cricket team tried hard to chase the target. Young player Jacob Bethell gave an amazing performance. The Jacob Bethell performance was the highlight for England. He scored a brilliant century and kept England in the match with powerful shots.

Even though Bethell did amazing batting, England still couldn't reach the target they had. They finished with 246 runs. They did just 7 runs in short. India's bowlers were extremely calm in the final overs and protected their score.

This close match ended with an important India cricket victory. Because of this win, India reached the T20 World Cup final.

In conclusion, the India VS England T20 World Cup semifinal match was the most exciting matched of the T20 World Cup 2026