Frank Duckworth, inventor of Duckworth Lewis method in cricket, passes away

Frank Duckworth, who along with Tony Lewis, devised the Duckworth-Lewis method for calculating targets and determining results in limited-overs cricket hit by rain passed away at the age of 84 on Tuesday.

Duckworth, an English statistician, along with fellow statistician Lewis devised a formula that was later modified by Australian statistician Steven Stern. The formula was first tried in international cricket in 1997 and was later officially adopted by the International Cricket Council (ICC) as the standard method for setting revised targets in 2001.



It is in the honour of the three men that the method is called Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method.



The DLS method is based on complex statistical analysis that takes into account many factors like the number of wickets, the number of overs lost, the team’s current score among a host of other parameters and then proceeds to set a revised target for the team chasing the total.



Duckworth and Lewis were both awarded MBEs (Member of the Order of the British Empire) in June 2010.



Duckworth started working on the method in 1992 and soon introduced a short paper titled, ‘A fair result in foul weather’ at a conference the same year. It was inspired by the ending of the semifinal of the 1992 World Cup between England and South Africa, where a short spell of rain halted play and upon resumption South Africa needed 22 runs off one ball to win the match.



Duckworth and Lewis worked on the formula and after many additions and modifications the Duckworth-Lewis method was first used between England and Zimbabwe in 1999.



The 84-year-old was a member of the London-based Royal Statistical Society and the society condoled Duckworth’s passing away in a statement. “Frank will be remembered largely for his contributions to the Society as editor of RSS NEWS, and to cricket as the co-inventor of the Duckworth-Lewis method.”

