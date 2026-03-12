Gambhir offers prayers at Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib after India’s T20 World Cup triumph

New Delhi: India head coach Gautam Gambhir offered prayers at Gurudwara Shri Rakab Ganj Sahib on Thursday to express gratitude after India’s triumphant campaign in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

India sealed the title with a commanding 96-run win over New Zealand in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. The victory made India the first team to win three T20 World Cup titles and the first to successfully defend the trophy on home soil.

The former India opener was seen quietly offering prayers at the gurudwara in the national capital, continuing a series of spiritual visits during and after the tournament.

Soon after the title triumph on Sunday, when celebrations swept across the country, India captain Suryakumar Yadav, head coach Gambhir and International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah visited the Hanuman Temple in Ahmedabad and offered prayers while holding the trophy.

Gambhir had also visited several temples before and during the tournament. Ahead of the third T20I of the five-match series against New Zealand in January, he offered prayers at the Kamakhya Temple. Later, after the third match, Gambhir, along with members of the Indian team, visited the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Temple before the fourth T20I.

Gambhir, who was a key member of India’s title-winning side in the ICC T20 World Cup 2007, has now added another milestone to his career by winning the tournament both as a player and as a coach.

With the latest triumph, he also joined the elite group of coaches that includes Rahul Dravid and Lalchand Rajput, who have guided India to T20 World Cup glory.

Meanwhile, after lifting the trophy, Gambhir said the team wanted to build its own legacy by playing fearless cricket and consistently outperforming opponents.

“I don’t believe in inheriting anything. I believe in creating something, and hopefully we’ve created something that all of you can be proud of — the kind of brand of cricket we’ve played. It’s not only about inheriting a team; it’s also about creating something of your own,” Gambhir said in the post-match press conference.

“That was always something I wanted to do as a coach — to see if we could play a completely different brand of cricket where people can say that this is a team that has consistently outscored and outbowled the opposition,” he added.



