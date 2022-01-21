Ganguly wanted to issue show cause notice to Kohli

New Delhi: In a major revelation in the whole Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli saga, it has been now learnt that the BCCI president wanted to issue a show cause notice to the then India Test captain before the beginning of the series against South Africa in December 2021.

Ahead of the Indian team's departure for South Africa, Virat addressed the press-conference and made some strong comments. He claimed that no one from the board or the selection committee had asked him to reconsider his decision to give up captaincy in the T20 cricket, contradicting Ganguly, who had said that he personally requested the star batter to not leave the leadership role in the shortest format of the game.

The 33-year-old also complained about the lack of communication between him and the board before removing him as ODI captain.

These comments made by Kohli in front of the media didn't go down well with the BCCI as it eventually showed both board and Ganguly in poor light.

And it is understood that a convinced Ganguly, in what could have been an unprecedented move in the history of Indian cricket, had prepared a draft letter and wanted to send a show cause notice to Kohli for his outburst.