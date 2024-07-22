Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kolhi: New India head coach opens up on his thoughts on Kohli

Indian cricket team’s newly appointed head coach, Gautam Gambhir’s first assignment starts later this week when India take on Sri Lanka in three T20Is and as many ODIs in the island nation.

In his first press conference after taking over as head coach, Gambhir opened up on his relationship with Virat Kohli, his support staff and on Rohit Sharma and Kohli’s presence in the Indian team in the ODI format.

Gambhir and Kohli have had a lot of confrontations, especially in the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, the Indian head coach confirmed that all is well between the duo and added that they are on the same page. “(It is) good for the TRP, but my relationship (with Kohli) is not public. What kind of a relationship I share with Virat Kohli, I think it is between two mature individuals. I share a very good relationship off the field and will continue to do that. But yes, to make it more public, what kind of a relationship, I think it is between two individuals,” he said in his first press conference.

Gambhir added that he exchanged a lot of messages with the former Indian captain and one of India’s batting mainstays. “I have had a lot of chats with him (Kohli) and we shared messages. It’s not important what we discussed or how many chats I have had with him. Just because we want headlines, it’s not important. Right now, the most important thing is we both are going to be working extremely hard to make India proud. And that's our job,” he explained.

Kohli and Rohit Sharma are not playing T20 international cricket anymore and Gambhir said both of them have a lot to offer to Indian cricket in the ODI format. “I think they’ve shown what they can deliver on the big stage. Whether it is the T20 World Cup or the ODI World Cup. I think both of those guys have a lot more to offer. We’ve got the Champions Trophy, a tour of Australia, so they will be motivated,” he said.

Gambhir added that he hoped the duo can be fit for the 2027 ODI World Cup. “Hopefully, they can keep their fitness till the 2027 ODI World Cup. To say how much cricket is left in them is difficult. Any team that has players of their class would love to have them for as long as possible,” he hoped.

Speaking about the support staff who will be working alongside him, Gambhir said he was happy with the board’s choice of staff.

Former India all-rounder Abhishek Nayar, former Netherlands batter Ryan ten Doeschate will be India’s assistant coaches, while T Dilip will continue to be India’s fielding coach. While a contracted bowling coach has not been finalised, the BCCI has selected former India bowler Sairaj Bahutule as the interim bowling coach for the Sri Lanka series. “I am really happy with the BCCI. They have agreed with most things I have asked for. The crux of the support staff will remain as they are. The rest of the staff will be finalised after the Sri Lanka tour. We have Abhishek and Ryan as assistant coaches (for now). T Dilip will continue as fielding coach. Sairaj Bahutule as interim bowling coach for the Sri Lanka tour,” Gambhir declared.