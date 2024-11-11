Gautam Gambhir says coaching Indian cricket team is a privilege; hopes Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli get back to form during Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Hyderabad: Indian cricket team’s head coach Gautam Gambhir said he is under no pressure, especially after India’s recent 0-3 whitewash at home by New Zealand, and added that it was a privilege to helm the Indian cricket team.

The Indian head coach was speaking to the media ahead of the team’s departure to Australia to play five Test matches for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The first Test starts on November 22 at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

Indian team’s captain Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli also had underwhelming series against Bangladesh and New Zealand but the coach said the senior players are ‘incredibly hungry’ to perform and hoped they regain their form when India plays in Australia.

“There are incredible people in the dressing room who have done a great job. When I took up this job, I always knew that it was going to be a highly difficult job and a highly prestigious job as well. And honestly, I don’t think I am feeling the heat because my job is to be absolutely honest. It is an honour and privilege to coach the Indian team,” Gambhir opined.

He added: “I am not thinking about transition (of the Indian team) but the five Test matches. Transition or no transition, if that has to happen, will happen but I see some incredibly tough characters in that dressing room who are hungry to do well. There are some incredibly tough people in that dressing room who have achieved some great things for the country and will continue to achieve some great things for the country.”

The head coach said the entire squad is on the same page by focusing only on the five Test matches that India will be playing against Australia and not whether the team would qualify for the World Test Championship final or not.

India were leading the World Test Championship points table with Australia in second place but India’s 0-3 defeat against New Zealand saw them slip to the second position and Australia now lead the table.

Sri Lanka are third with New Zealand and South Africa in the fourth and fifth position in the table and all the top-five teams have a realistic chance of making it to the World Test Championship Final, scheduled to be played at Lord’s in London next year.

“We are not even looking at what is going to happen in the World Test Championships or whether we are going to qualify or not. Every series is important when you play for your country. For us, it is about two good teams taking on each other and we want to go out and give our best,” Gambhir added.