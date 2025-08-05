Live
Gautam Gambhir's Emotional Celebration After India’s Thrilling Win vs England
Gautam Gambhir showed rare emotions after India won the 5th Test against England. Bowling coach Morne Morkel lifted him in joy. Watch the viral moment here!
Gautam Gambhir is usually very serious. Whether he was playing cricket or now working as a head coach, he rarely smiles or shows feelings.
But something special happened during the England tour. In the 5th Test match, India won by a very small margin. It was a close and very exciting game. This win made the Test series level — both India and England had won the same number of matches.
After the win, Gambhir became very emotional and happy. He stood up and hugged India’s bowling coach, Morne Morkel. Morne was so excited that he even picked up Gambhir like a child!
This fun and emotional moment was caught on camera. Many people are now sharing the video on social media. It shows a different side of Gambhir — full of happiness, pride, and team spirit.
Watch it here: