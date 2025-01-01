Gautam Gambhir's Position as India Head Coach in Jeopardy Amidst Team's Downward Spiral

Gautam Gambhir's tenure as India’s head coach is reportedly facing intense scrutiny following a series of disappointing performances, including a spate of defeats on the ongoing Australia tour. The latest setback has sparked discussions about growing discontent within the team, with players questioning their inclusion in the playing XI.

India’s recent struggles have been evident, with the team losing five of their last seven Tests under Gambhir’s leadership. The team’s chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) final now hang by a thread. With only one Test remaining against Australia in Sydney, India must win to have a chance at redemption and maintain their WTC hopes.

According to PTI, sources within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed that the communication breakdown between the team management and players is becoming a significant concern. Players, especially the senior ones, have raised issues about not being properly informed when left out of the playing XI. This has been a stark contrast to the previous management under Ravi Shastri and Rahul Dravid, where such clarity seemed to be in place.

Gautam Gambhir’s Position at Risk

BCCI insiders indicate that if the team’s performance does not improve, Gambhir’s position as head coach could come under review. A senior BCCI official mentioned, “There is a Test match to be played and then there is the Champions Trophy. If the performance doesn’t improve, even Gautam Gambhir’s position wouldn’t be safe.”

This has sparked further speculation, as Gambhir was not originally BCCI’s top choice for the role. According to an official source, batting legend VVS Laxman was the board’s preferred candidate to replace Rahul Dravid, and Gambhir was seen as a compromise. The official stated, “He (Gambhir) was never BCCI’s first choice, it was VVS Laxman, and some well-known overseas names didn’t want to coach all three formats, so he was a compromise.”

Issues with Support Staff

Adding to the controversy, Gambhir’s support staff is also facing scrutiny. Reports indicate that one of the staff members is being accompanied by a personal assistant at all venues, including during the IPL. This individual allegedly had access to the “Field of Play” during IPL matches and is now reportedly present in the BCCI’s dedicated box in Australia, which has displeased several board members.

India’s Struggles Continue

India currently trails Australia 1-2 in the five-match series and must secure a victory in the final Test to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. A loss would not only see Australia win the series for the first time since 2014-15, but would also dash India’s hopes of qualifying for the WTC final, with South Africa already having made it to the title clash for the first time in history.

With mounting pressure on both the team and the coaching staff, the coming days will be crucial for Gambhir’s future as head coach of the Indian cricket team.