Glamorgan sign Asitha Fernando for seven games of County Championship 2025

Cardiff: Glamorgan County Cricket Club have signed Sri Lanka pacer Asitha Fernando for the first seven County Championship games of the 2025 season subject to a No-Objection Certificate from Sri Lanka Cricket. Fernando, who made his Test debut against South Africa in January 2021, has played 21 Tests and has scalped 72 wickets while in 15 ODIs, the pacer has bagged 13 dismissals.

Most recently in August 2024, Fernando took his second five-wicket haul (5-102) in the second Test against England at the Lord’s becoming only the second Sri Lankan bowler following Rumesh Ratnayake to have his name etched onto the Lord’s Honours Board. He then went on to take 17 wickets in three matches with a 24.64 average.

Commenting on his move to Glamorgan, Fernando said: “I would like to thank Glamorgan Cricket so much for this opportunity. I am extremely thrilled to be a part of Glamorgan and to return to the County Cricket scene this year. My last stint helped me to improve my game a lot. I am looking forward to playing with Mason, Colin, and all of the Glamorgan team, and am hoping to do my very best during the upcoming season.”

Glamorgan's Director of Cricket, Mark Wallace said: “We’re delighted to be able to welcome a bowler of Asitha’s quality to Sophia Gardens for the start of the 2025 season. Asitha has good experience of conditions in the UK having played County Cricket previously and also while performing very well in Sri Lanka’s series with England here last summer.

"We look forward to Asitha taking the field for Glamorgan as the first Sri Lankan player to represent the club," he added.