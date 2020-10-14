Happy birthday Gautam Gambhir: India’s World Cup hero turns 39   

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir turned 39 on Wednesday. The Delhi cricketer announced his retirement in December 2018 before beginning his second leg, post cricket, by joining politics. He is currently the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) MP from Delhi.

Gambhir, who represented India for 13 long years in international cricket, will always be cherished for his crucial knock in India's 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup win. Chasing Sri Lanka 275 in the final, which was played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Team India lost their opening batsmen Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag early into the second innings. India were 31 for 2 in 6.1 overs. Gambhir walked in to bat at No. 3 and was later joined by Virat Kohli at No. 4. The two Delhi batsmen put up vital 83 runs for the third-wicket before Kohli was dismissed, courtesy of a brilliant caught and bowled from Dilshan.

Gambhir, who was still at the crease, not only steadied India's ship but also took them to inch closer to the win. India had not won the World Cup trophy in 28 years. Surprising everyone, Indian skipper MS Dhoni walked in to join Gambhir in the middle. The two build up a stand of 109 runs before Gambhir was dismissed for 122-ball 97. While he missed out on a well deserving century, he had done his bit.

During an interview, post his retirement, Gambhir had said that winning the World Cup was his childhood dream. "When I look back now, it has been a very long journey and a very satisfying one. I was just 2 years old when India won the first World Cup but my childhood dream was always to be part of a World Cup-winning team, that was probably my only dream as I was growing up," Gambhir said in an interview.

Under Dhoni's captaincy, India won both World Cups: Cricket World Cup and T20 World Cup. The Dhoni-led side clinched the title in the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007 in South Africa. India played the final against arch-rivals Pakistan at Johannesburg's Wanderers Stadium. Dhoni won the toss and opted to bat.

Gambhir opened India's innings with Yusuf Pathan, who got out early, leaving India at 25 for 1 in 2.4 overs. Gambhir scored a match-winning 54-ball 75 that powered India to 157 in 20 overs.

Gambhir, who made his Test debut in 2004, took five Tests to register his maiden hundred in the longest format. Gambhir went on to score 4,154 runs, nine hundreds, 22 fifties, and one double-century in 58 Tests. He scored 206 against Australia at his own backyard of Delhi and that remained his highest individual score in Test cricket. Out of eight Test playing nations where he played, Gambhir scored a Test hundred only in three countries – India (5), Bangladesh (2), and New Zealand (2). He bowed out of Tests with a fine average of 41. 95.

Meanwhile, in the ODIs, Gambhir – who majorly opened for the Indian team, scored 5,238 runs in 147 ODIs. He scored four ODI centuries in India, two in Australia, three in Bangladesh and two in Sri Lanka. His highest score was an unbeaten 150, which he scored against Sri Lanka in Kolkata.

Over the years it has been believed that Gambhir and Kohli do not get along, especially after their heated argument in the IPL. However, the Kolkata ODI is remembered for Gambhir's warm gesture as an encouragement towards a young Kohli, who had recorded his maiden ODI ton. After ending the match with an unbeaten 150, which remained his highest score in the ODIs, Gambhir was awarded the Player of the Match. However, the opening batsman handed the award to Kohli after the two had put up a match-winning stand of 224 runs for the third wicket.

Gambhir was also one of the most successful captains in the Indian Premier League. He led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to two IPL titles. Having played for KKR and Delhi Capitals (DC), Gambhir finished his IPL career with 4,217 runs at an average of 31.23.