Harbhajan Singh Says India Likely Won't Travel to Pakistan for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh recently spoke about the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy and the possibility of the Indian cricket team traveling to Pakistan for the tournament.

Harbhajan said that he doesn’t expect the Indian team to go to Pakistan. He explained that even though people in Pakistan love cricket and support the Indian team, the situation is not safe enough for the team to travel there. He added that it’s a decision made by the government and not just the cricket board.

The future of the Champions Trophy has been uncertain because of this issue. India has made it clear that it won’t send its team to Pakistan due to security concerns.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) wants to host the entire event in Pakistan, but India has disagreed with this idea. The Indian government also raised concerns about security, which has made it difficult for the event to take place in Pakistan.

On the other hand, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has said that security issues in Pakistan make it very unlikely that the Indian team will play there.

Recently, the Ministry of External Affairs also confirmed this stance, stating that it would be difficult for India to participate in the tournament because of these concerns.

In light of this, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is trying to find a solution. Reports suggest that a new plan may allow India and Pakistan to play their matches in Dubai, rather than in each other's countries.

This would mean that instead of traveling to Pakistan, India would play all its matches in Dubai. Similarly, Pakistan would also play their matches in Dubai instead of India.

This new arrangement is being considered for the next three years, starting with the 2025 Champions Trophy.

This way, both teams can still participate in the tournament without traveling to each other's countries. The decision is still being discussed, and more updates will come soon.

The situation is complicated, but the goal is to make sure the tournament can go on while keeping everyone safe. The cricketers, fans, and officials are all waiting for a final decision from the ICC.