Indian Cricket All-Rounder Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are blessed with a baby boy… Hardik announced this news through his Instagram account and shared a cute pic of the baby.

In this post, Hardik Pandya is seen holding the hand of the newborn baby… Along with this pic, Hardik shared the good news "We are blessed with our baby boy…"

Within a few minutes of posting itself, Hardik's post garnered thousands of views… Even celebrities like Rahul, Chahal, Sonal Chauhan, Athiya Shetty, Sania Mirza, Sagarika Ghatge and Mandana Karimi have congratulated Hardik and dropped the heart symbols.

This pic was shared by Hardik just a few hours ago where they are seen in a car… Hardik being active on social media keeps on sharing the candid pics of Natasa and treats his fans with awesome clicks.

Hardik announced his engagement news with Natasa on 1st January and surprised all his fans and parents too…

In this pic, both cute couple are seen flaunting their rings amidst the beautiful ocean waters…

Through this post, Hardik revealed that Natasa is pregnant and they are excited to welcome the new baby into their world… He wrote, "Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better 😊 Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We're thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes 🙏…

Well, we are happy to hear such sweet news… Congrats Hardik and Natasa…