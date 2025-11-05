Live
Harmanpreet Kaur Leads India to Glory: A Powerful Answer to Years of Underrating Women’s Cricket
Harmanpreet Kaur has become a household name for leading the Indian women’s cricket team to their maiden Women’s World Cup win. This much-awaited victory finally put an end to the years of criticism, doubt and unjust remarks that the team faced.
It was a different sort of Monday morning for us in Navi Mumbai. Brighter and prouder. The same Indian women’s cricket team that we have been judging, criticising and shaming for years, was now being cheered on from the rooftops all over India. Harmanpreet Kaur Team India had taken on South Africa Team India women's win the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup.
“Tumne kya kar liya? Kabhi kuch jeeta hai? Tum ladkiyan kya kar sakti ho? Ladkiyan cricket khel sakti hain kya?” (“What have you even achieved? Have you ever won anything? What can women do? Can girls even play cricket?”) Harmanpreet Kaur statement The Times of India. This was just some of the outrageous taunts and rejections that they had to take back eight years ago.
It’s no wonder this 2025 India women's cricket victory is devoted not only to Harmanpreet, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues and the rest of the team, but also to every other woman who has worn that Indian jersey, indeed before the world was ready to believe they were good enough.
