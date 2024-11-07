Harmanpreet Kaur sole Indian in 50-player shortlist for WBBL Team of the Decade

Melbourne: Captain Harmnapreet Kaur is the only Indian player in the 50-player shortlist for the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) Team of the Decade, released on Thursday.

The greatest players from across the 10-year history of the WBBL will be honoured this season, with the Big Bash to name an official Team of the Decade.

The right-handed Indian batter has played 62 matches for Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Renegades in the WBBL so far. She struck 1440 runs at an average of 37.89 including seven half-centuries.

The list features players who have played a minimum of 60 WBBL matches before the ongoing season. The Big Bash have appointed a selection panel of experts to tackle the difficult task of narrowing down to just 12 positions.

Chaired by Cricket Australia Director Clea Smith, the panel includes Mel Jones, Lisa Sthalekar, Matthew Mott, Quentin Hull, Laura Jolly and Alistair Dobson.

Fans will also have the chance to select their Team of the Decade, with public votes to be given equal weighting to panel selections.

Public voting will be open between November 11-24 on the Big Bash App. The panel will then review and combine public votes with their own selections to finalise the 12-player side, which will be announced at the WBBL 10 Final on December 1.

As per league rules, the final eleven players will include a maximum of three overseas players.

WBBL Team of the Decade shortlist: Sarah Aley, Samantha Bates, Suzie Bates (International), Alex Blackwell, Nicole Bolton, Nicola Carey, Lauren Cheatle, Sarah Coyte, Hannah Darlington, Sophie Devine (International), Mignon du Preez (International), Jess Duffin, Rene Farrell, Ashleigh Gardner, Heather Graham, Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp (International), Harmanpreet Kaur (International), Delissa Kimmince, Alana King, Heather Knight (International), Meg Lanning, Lizelle Lee (International), Katien Mack, Hayley Matthews (International), Tahlia McGrath, Tegan McPharlin, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Rachel Priest (International), Georgia Redmayne, Amy Satterthwaite (International), Megan Schutt, Natalie Sciver-Brunt (International), Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Stafanie Taylor (International), Dane van Niekerk (International), Elyse Villani, Georgia Wareham, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Laura Wolvaardt (International), Danni Wyatt-Hodge (International).