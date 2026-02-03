Hazlewood’s trying his best to be in T20 WC about halfway through: Cummins

New Delhi: As Australian fast-bowler Josh Hazlewood is racing the clock to feature in the T20 World Cup at some stage, fellow pacer Pat Cummins stated that the right-armer is trying his best to return "about halfway through" the tournament.

Hazlewood, who missed the home Ashes series due to an Achilles injury, has been working on his comeback to return at the T20 World Cup. Cricket Australia earlier revealed that the pacer would remain in Sydney for the start of the T20 World Cup as he continues his rehabilitation before travelling to Sri Lanka.

"I caught up with Joshy a couple of days ago and he’s working so hard. I really feel for Joshy, he’s had a few setbacks, (he’s) one of the hardest trainers. He’s doing everything he can. I don’t think he will be there for the start of the tournament, but he’s trying his best to be there about halfway through," Cummins said on Nine Network.

Australia are scheduled to play a warm-up match against the Netherlands on Thursday before opening their T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland on February 11.

Hazlewood has a formidable T20 record despite not playing a match in the format for nearly four years, from March 2016 to January 2020. He helped Australia to their only T20 World Cup title, in the UAE in 2021, taking 3 for 16 in the final against New Zealand.

He has taken 133 wickets at 20.44 with an economy rate of 7.57. Of the 75 quick bowlers to have sent down at least 2000 deliveries between January 2020 and the end of last year. His average is the second best (behind India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah) and his economy ranks him eighth.

In IPL 2025, he was the leading wicket-taker for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who won their maiden IPL crown.